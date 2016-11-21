Driven – Mazda MX-5 Roadster.

Mazda have recently launched the all new 4th generation MX-5. Released as the MX-5 Miata (meaning – reward) in 1989 this fastback was possibly the spiritual successor of the likes of British carmakers such as the Triumph Spitfire and the Lotus Elan.

The MX-5 happens to claim the title of the best-selling two-seater convertible sports car in history. I can certainly testify to backing that statement. This is seriously one of the coolest convertibles I have driven. It definitely doesn’t lack in sexy looks and has sweeping, muscular and bold lines that crave attention and certainly receive it.

This is a vehicle one wants to find excuses to drive. Once seated low down in the comfortable, black leather seats with red stitching and surrounded by the extremely accessible instrument cluster with leather covered stitched steering wheel and gearshift; I couldn’t help but take on the charismatic persona of the MX-5. There is plenty of legroom for a lady, although not sure about the ease of movement for taller or larger men folk. The well thought through design is such, that everything is in alignment. All the controls are within easy access given the limited space.

Since this beauty is a convertible in the coolest sense of the word, the manual drop top is seamless to pop up and down. The mechanism is simple and can effortlessly be managed whilst sitting in the driver’s seat.

At the touch of the stop-start button, the SKYACTIV-G direct-injection, 2.0L engine explodes into life. But before you start thinking of labelling this understated grunter a petrol guzzler, let me add that this is the MX-5’s most fuel efficient model to date.

It’s lighter in body mass, boasts a 50:50 weight distribution, is super compact plus Mazda claims a fuel economy of just 6.7 liters per 100 km.

What surprised me most about driving this sexy understated hotdogger, was the even weight distribution. With its sleek, long nose, I expected a measure of torque steer, even though this baby is a rear wheel drive. Nope, not a bit… The MX-5 sits firmly planted on the road and is a joy to throw through the twisties.

I connected easily with the 6-speed gear shift touch and feel of the soft leather covering as well as its nifty short ratio box and quick on the trigger gear changing. All the mechanics just melt together into one exciting, explosive package that throws out 118Kw power and 200 Nm of torque. The MX-5 certainly boasts some decent low-down torque.

Mazda has incorporated a juicy infotainment system into the MX-5 which is paired to a 7-inch touchscreen display and is mated to a nine-speaker BOSE sound system. Designed to perform perfectly in tune with the dynamics of wind sound interference when driving topless.

This system also includes MZD Connect smartphone connectivity which operates using the rotary commander or voice command and is connected via Bluetooth for hands-free phone operation, text message send/receive and email readout and reply.

The buttons on the multi-function 3-spoked steering wheel are unobtrusive and easy to navigate.

My overall impression of the MX-5? Well, without being too gushy, I have to say, a thoroughly enjoyable, exciting and thrilling few days with this compact fun mobile. Don’t buy this naughty little number if you are intending to be at all good about it. That would be a whopping waste.

SAFETY

• The SKYACTIV-Body structure is cultured for the MX-5’s open top architecture, uses a continuous framework and straight beams wherever possible to disperse impact forces through a multi-load path structure.

• This marque has included SRS front and side airbags to provide additional protection, even with the top down.

• For the rare occasion when transporting little ones, the driver can safely secure car seats into the passenger seat with ISOFIX technology

• ABS

• Dynamic Stability Control

• Emergency Brake Assist

• EBD

OTHER KEY FEATURES

• Advanced keyless entry

• Climate control air-conditioning

• I-Stop

• Daytime running lamps (LED)

• Internet radio integration (Pandora, Stitcher and Aha)

• Black colored mirrors with heating function

• Rain-sensing wipers

• 17-inch alloy wheels

• Hill Launch Assist

PRICING

2.0L Roadster Coupe 6Speed Manual – R 389 900 (incl. VAT)