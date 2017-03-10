Driven-Renault Kadjar XP Limited Edition.

We all know the Renault Kadjar SUV, launched in the 2nd quarter of 2016. It came in three derivatives with turbo engines, namely the diesel Dynamique pushing out 96 kw and the petrol powered Dynamique and Expression, also pushing out the 96kw of power. Shortly after that the 4×2 range was introduced with EDC trannys, as well as the 1.5 dCi 81kw turbo diesel engine.

One of the major problems at this release was the weakness of the Rand currency at the time. This led to a price point that has made it difficult to be ultra competitive. Cue the entrance of the Renault Kadjar XP Limited Edition, and you have a car that is really delivering on all fronts.

The XP is a nod to the unit of measurement that gamers use to see their progress through a game, so then, is the Kadjar XP, as a nudge to get drivers getting out and taking their driving by the scruff of the neck, and experiencing all the adventure there is to offer out there.

The attraction of the XP model is to be found mostly in the exterior styling. It includes as standard, 17’’ alloys, cornering fog lights, a swan neck tow bar kit, side steps and roof racks. These add up to a whopping extra R40 000.00 that is inclusive in the price of the Expressions normal trim.



The Kadjar has a lot to offer the SUV enthusiast, and now with the addition of these extras it can deliver on a competitive price as well, based on all the equipment included. The 200mm of ground clearance lends itself to the Kadjar being taken off the beaten track to some degree.

Inside the cabin you still have the same comfort and tactile quality finishes that the Kadjar has always had. The drive feels very comfortable and spacious for a mid size SUV, and it has a decent 370 L of boot space as well, which can be extended by lowering the back seats.

The on-board experience also includes: front central armrest, height-adjustable front headrests, 3 height-adjustable rear headrests, 1/3 – 2/3 split fold rear bench seat, manual air-conditioning and interior filter/vents in rear seats, boot light, 4 speakers, driver-side one-touch front electric window, electric passenger and rear windows, seatback pockets plus front and rear reading lights.

The Kadjar has a modern dash with a 7’’ colour screen showing all relevant info such as driving dynamics, fuel usage etc. Multimedia is taken care of via controls on the steering wheel, and has Bluetooth connectivity, radio controls, MP3 CD player & USB/ AUX ports as well. One of my favorites is the cruise control and speed limiter which ensures that fuel consumption is kept down on longer trips.



The Kadjar XP edition comes with the tried and tested 1.2 L turbo petrol engine as before. This unit puts out 96kw and a 205nm of torque @2000rpm. This engine is spritely to say the least and there are very little power issues, even up on the Highveld. The claimed 5.7L/100km is pretty accurate and a tank of fuel takes you a long way.

The Kadjar has a 5-starEoro NCap rating and as expected there are a number of safety features in the XP. You would expect ABS braking and thats a tick, coupled with Emergency Brake assist, and thats a tick. ESP- Electronic Stability Program ensures that you stay on the road, and don’t go slipping all over the place.

For Joburg traffic- Hill-Start assist stops you from rolling back at the inclines of pesky robots. And a full array of seat belts-driver, front passenger, back, side and curtain are available. Head rests will go some way to preventing whiplash in an accident.



To sum up the XP, it is a 40k boost of kit which now is standard for the same price as before at R364 900.00 and this makes the Kadjar a much more attractive proposition. It is however a limited edition, so only so many units will be available. The Kadjar XP comes with Renaults 5-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty. Also standard is a 5-year/90 000km service plan. Services take place at 15 000km intervals.

Pricing as stated is R364 900.00 incl Vat