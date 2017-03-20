Driven- Ford Everest XLT 2.2

Ford have made a solid investment in assembling their range of Everest models locally at their factory in Silverton. It’s no longer difficult to see why this Bakkie like SUV is fast becoming a popular choice as a sophisticated and luxurious on and off-road choice for many South African consumers looking for a spacious family carrier.

The now more affordable seven-seater 2.2 TDCi 6AT 4×2 XLT Everest reeks with comfort and agility as a practical transporter with plenty of space as well as intelligent on-board equipment.

The 2.2-liter Diesel engine develops 118kW and 385Nm. The ride is extremely smooth and delivers decent torque more often than not This model does struggle somewhat to offer quick acceleration required for overtaking at below 1500 r/min. Once over that limitation, the XLT comes into its own very quickly. Hi way travel is superb and reaching 140km/hour is seamless whilst the Everest seems to be cruising at around 100km/hour instead.

That is when the Adaptive Cruise Control comes in handy of course. The 6-speed auto gearbox has an impressively smooth shift ability between gears.



Even though test vehicle was a 4×2 variant, it managed the dirt roads with effortless ease, offering smooth and light steering, no rattles and a solid trip over undulating surfaces. Even more pleasing, is the quiet in the cabin even over fairly rough surfaces. Ford have built in ESP with traction control ,Hill Launch Assist and Trailer Sway Control as standard across the range.

The interior of the XLT is highly specced and is nothing short of luxurious, offering comfort and oodles of space for the passengers in all three tiers of the vehicles design.

Storage is more than ample and the rear seat set is easy to manipulate manually and store for added space up to 2010-liters.



The important and exciting change in the cabin is the inclusion of the third generation SYNC3 integrated communications and entertainment system that make the new Everest one of the smartest and most advanced SUV’s available to the South African market. The touch screen display swipes easily between screens and has the same feel of navigating around a tablet.

This system is fitted as standard on all XLT models and includes two handy and easily accessible USB ports and a ten speaker system mated with a large touch screen display.

Other safety features in the Everest include dual front, side and full length airbags and a drivers knee airbag is standard in the XLT model, rear parking sensors linked to a full colour rear view parking camera displayed on the 8” screen.

The exterior of the Everest exudes a strong toughness and rugged yet smooth design that allows it to stand up favorably to its big brother, the Ranger. There is a tasteful amount of bling on offer in the chrome trim and bold front grille and boasts solid alloy 18-inch wheels on the XLT model.



All models come standard with Ford Protect, including a four-year/120 000km comprehensive warranty, five-year/100 000km service plan, three-year/unlimited km roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited km corrosion warranty.

EVEREST 2.2TDCI XLS 6MT 4X2 SUV 453,900 398,158 7,068 6,200

EVEREST 2.2TDCI XLS 6AT 4X2 SUV 470,900 413,070 8,322 7,300

EVEREST 2.2TDCI XLS 6MT 4X4 SUV 529,900 464,825 7,524 6,600

EVEREST 2.2TDCI XLT 6MT 4X2 SUV 478,900 420,088 7,068 6,200

EVEREST 2.2TDCI XLT 6AT 4X2 SUV 495,900 435,000 8,322 7,300

EVEREST 3.2TDCI XLT 6AT 4X2 SUV 554,900 486,754 11,058 9,700

EVEREST 3.2TDCI XLT 6AT 4X4 SUV 634,900 556,930 11,058 9,700

EVEREST 3.2TDCI LIMITED 6AT 4X4 SUV 698,900 613,070 11,058 9,700

Metallic Paint 1,150 1,009

Towbar (Excluding Tow ball) 4,000 3,509

Front Mudflaps 270 237

Driver Knee Airbag – XLS Models Only 1,250 1,096