Driven- New Renault Clio RS Lux & Trophy.



Hot on the heels of the updated Clio GT-Line launch, another iconic models arrives in the form of the Renault Sport, which is renowned for providing thrilling experiences that enable people to live their passion to the fullest. Renault has a long history of racing and it has been using this technology to build quality, exciting cars for the passenger market.

Enter the Renault Sport Clio which should be an exciting edition to the hot hatch segment of the market. The Sport has been around in the past in the Megane model in the Trophy, and the Red Bull variant, and has been known as a super performer. The Clio is a little down played from that high note, but comes in two models: namely the Lux and the Trophy.



Styling.

The Clio RS is certainly not lacking in the looks dept, and a number of the RS cues are incorporated into the styling. It has all new LED C Shaped Pure Vision lights, and the chequered flag shaped lighting in the front bumper give it a slick look. It has large alloy wheels, 17’’ for the LUX, & 18’’ black for the Trophy. Double rear exhaust pipes & rear spoiler with RS badging in all the right places complete the look.

Into the cabin.

The inside of the cabin gives off an air of quality, and again the RS notes are there, with red detail around the vents, red stitching on the gear lever and seats. A sporty steering wheel and aluminium pedals. The buckets seats are pretty snug and the Trophy has heated seats as well.



Technology is not left out, and there a a 7’’ touch screen that allows Multimedia, radio and telephone systems with Bluetooth connectivity. It has built in navigation, a cruise control limiter, paddles to change gears, rain sensors & hands free card entry. Stop/start is also available.

The Engines

Two different power plants are available- one for the Lux variant, which is a 200 hp engine that puts out 147kw of power, and the Trophy has a 220hp engine that generates 162kw at 6050 rpm, with a top speed of 235km/h. The vehicle is able to achieve 0 to 100km/h in just 6.6 secs, thanks to this top-of-its-class engine.

Both have a six-speed EDC dual-clutch auto gearbox. The paddle shifts ensure keeping tha cars in optimum rev range for premium performance. The Akropovic exhaust system ensures great acceleration. Different drive modes are available to enhance your drive, and they are normal, sport & race. The sport mode was used mostly by myself as it gave a great balance between bog standard and the twitchy race mode.



The race telemetry system embedded gives great feedback on your run and where to improve. Another brand differentiator is the specific R.S. Diff – Electronic Differential – a system which enables the driver to retain traction and limit vehicle skidding, by using ABS and ESP sensors, in conjunction with the vehicle’s brakes. All in all, allowing for a thrilling and intensified drive. It has fantastic brakes, which have a racy red colour to accent the look.

Safety.

With all this power & performance, safety would need to be paramount. Its 5-star safety all the way in the Clio RS. ABS braking with electronic brake distribution is available. Electronic stability control helps with the handling as the Trophy in particular is torque heavy. It has head, chest and side airbags, and Isofix mounts are available.

The Renault Clio RS has a comprehensive warranty as well.



WARRANTY + SERVICE PLAN

As with the rest of the Renault range, the new Clio R.S. models come standard with a 5-year/

150 000km mechanical warranty, together with a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty.

A 3-year/30 000km service plan applies, with service intervals at 10 000km.

RECOMMENDED RETAIL PRICING

New CLIO R.S. 200 EDC LUX R379 900

New CLIO R.S. 220 EDC TROPHY R419 900

In summing up, I believe the ClioRS will find a number of fans, and will stand up to its opposition the Golf GTI and Polo GTI well.