Driven- BMW 4-SERIES



Manufactured in Munich, Germany, the BMW 4-series has become an important and popular range in the BMW brand. Selling over 5 500 units from 2013 to 2016, it is made up of the Coupe, Convertible and the Gran Coupe.

There are some changes to the latest models to hit SA shores. Up to date LED head lamps replace the old xenon ones, and all models have LED foglights as well. The rear LED lights make a big impact, as do the new air intakes. This gives the 4-series a definite sporty air.

Into the cabin, and the double stitching on the instrument panel gives a luxury feel. The centre console in high-gloss black & the chrome applications give the car a striking look. Three new upholstery colours and two new exterior colours, namely Snapper Rocks Blue & Sunset Orange give added impetus to the range. A new wheel specific to Sport Line, Luxury Line & M Sport gives a nod to each models unique character.



Models.

All the models come with the new BMW twin-power turbo technology, and the three petrol engines- 420i, 430i & 440i plus a diesel 420D are available. We drove the standard 420i mostly and the power of 135 kw was adequate in the Lowveld area near Nelspruit. There were various roads that challenged the car and tight bends and long straights gave a balance of speed and handling ability overall. The power band goes up to 240kw for the 440i, and 140kw for the 420D. The diesel option looks very attractive. Fuel consumption claimed is 7.5 L/100km and 4.5L/100km for diesel, so you do the math. I found the 420i great on top end, but acceleration to get there was a little slow. Braking was optimum, as we had a tractor pull out in front of us and the ABS braking was awesome.

Revised Suspension.

A new suspension gives a sportier ride and it has a stiffer option for the M Sport which we did not drive. All new BMW 4 Series models now boast even more assured straight-line stability and more communicative steering. High-performance tyres are available as a factory-fitted option for all models from the BMW 430i upwards.



Pricing.

BMW 420i Convertible R715 400 (A)R736 200

BMW 420i Gran Coupe R603 200 (A)R 624 400

BMW 420i Coupe R603 200 (A)R624 400

The 4- series is certainly comprehensive and we didn’t even really cover the M4 at all here. We drove the 420i and that’s what I judged. It is sporty & stylish, handles great on the road, albeit a bit sluggish getting to top speed, once it is there, it gives a good account of itself.

