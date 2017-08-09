Driven-Peugeot 3008

Drove the all new Peugeot 3008 SUV last week, and it is claimed to be the most exciting and advanced car launched by them to date. With a plethora of SUV models being launched into an already tight market, it is difficult to stand out indeed.

So it is apt that this being the first foray by the brand into this segment, that it be something special. It is the first model to feature the latest generation of the Peugeot I-Cockpit. The Peugeot 3008 is an impressive looking vehicle, and it comes with a more luxurious interior, and increased passenger and luggage space.

Exterior Styling.

The Lion pouncing is pride of place in the front of the Peugeot 3008. Chrome inserts near the windscreen give it a dynamic feel. It has large wheels, and good ground clearance of 230 mm, a gloss black roof as an option as well.

At the rear we find a clear very modern design, a gloss black band incorporating opalescent LED tail lamps, featuring the three essential claw-marks that make the PEUGEOT visual signature so clearly identifiable, at night. The shaped roof racks give it strength.



Into the Cockpit.

The PEUGEOT I-Cockpit® immediately catches the eye. The new steering wheel is kind of oval in shape and affords the driver a good grip on the controls. Plush Napa leather on the GT-Line derivative is luxurious and comfortable. A 8’’touchscreen in the centre console with toggle switches gives info on radio, climate control, navigation, vehicle parameters, telephone and mobile applications.

A heads up display view is available, which can be configured to suit the driver. A number of sensory items are available through the I-Cockpit design namely- ambient lighting, massages on the driver seat, music and engine sound enhancement. It has good luggage space at 520L, and with fold down options it comes to 1670L.



The Drive.

Thanks to ALL-Grip control the Peugeot 3008 SUV claims to have serious off-road cred, and we took it on a stretch of dirt road where it performed very well. However it has not been tested over obstacles as yet. It has five settings: (normal, snow, mud, sand, Esp off) all controlled from a switch on the center console.

–

It also has Hill descent control, which gives a safer descent on steep slopes by slowing the vehicle. The drive on the road was good, with ample power, and handling was good as well, however, it has a bumpy ride, possibly due to the suspension or tyres.



Connectivity.

The all new PEUGEOT 3008 SUV comes with 3D navigation in the top models, as well as MirrorScreen induction Smartphone recharging. responds to the driver’s need to stay connected while driving and the driver can navigate with confidence, due to facilities like MirrorScreen induction Smartphone recharging.

With the Mirror Screen function, a Smartphone screen can be mirrored on the touch-screen to make best use of its applications. It is compatible with MirrorLink protocols (Android smartphones), Android Auto and Apple CarplayTM (iPhone 5 onwards). And with a simple touch of a button on the steering wheel, there is a remote voice recognition function through the smartphone (Android S-Voice and Apple Siri). Without taking the eyes off the road, and in complete safety, new possibilities are opened up to the driver: make calls, choose music, read and send text messages, get route information, in other words, permanent connectivity while driving.



Engines.

The new PEUGEOT 3008 SUV comes with a fuel efficient Euro5 petrol 1.6 L 120 kw 6-speed Auto engine, which does the job very well indeed. We pushed it at some stage, and it was responsive and not noisy at all. The drive is good with handling on point at relatively high speeds. A diesel engine- 2.0 L Hdi 100kw 6-speed Auto will be available in early 2018.

Safety is a feature in the 3008, and it comes with audible warnings for crossing lanes, driver alert for fatigue, auto high beam assistance to switch between high and low beams. Adaptive cruise control and Active blind spot assist is also available.



Pricing.

• Active 1.6 THP Auto – R399 900

• Allure 1.6 THP Auto – R444 900

• Allure+ 1.6 THP Auto – R464 900

• GT Line 1.6 THP Auto – R499 900

• GT Line+ 1.6 THP Auto – R569 900

Warranties and Service Plan

4 year/60 000 Service Plan – up to four years of technical and financial peace of mind

3 year / 100 000km Manufacturer Warranty

3 year / 100 000km Roadside Assistance

12 Year Anti-Perforation Warranty

Optional 5 year/100 000km full maintenance plan

To sum up,I believe the Peugeot 3008 will find buyers as it is a good SUV, well specced and has good brand pedigree. It can be considered a little expensive on the top end, however. It drives well, looks good, and the only negative was a slightly hard ride.

