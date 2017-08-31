Driven-Honda CR-V SUV.

The Honda Corporation claim that the fourth Generation Honda CR-V with sales of 9 million units is the the World’s best selling SUV. That might be true or not, but we drove the fifth Generation CR-V in Cape Town recently, and it certainly is a good SUV indeed. It has loads of space, and is a lot more advanced than its predecessor.

Styling

It has a striking new look, with the mix of the slimline headlamps and the new integrated running lights, leading the way. The dual airtakes below the grille, as well as the LED fog lamps and headlights, with a scuff plate below, give the nose an aggressive air about it.

At the rear it has inverted LED lights, as well as a rear scuff plate as well. The twin tail pipes on the 1-5 T model give the CR-V a distinctive sporty look. It has a good look in profile as well and should be a bit of a head turner.



The Cabin.

The new Honda CR-V boasts a cabin that is significantly more spacious, thanks to a significant increase in wheelbase, as well as wider front and rear tracks. The interior has a more premium feel to it with the soft touch materials used. It has a 60/40 split seat configuration that really gives loads of space.

It has a cool driver interface to give you info, that is clearly visible on the front binnacle. A media screen of 5 inches or 7’’ gives a host of infotainment info to the drivers and passenger. A dual climate airflow is available, and this is so necessary as the heat/ cold resistance between male and female is palpable. A nice clean dash area is in place, and most controls are easy to reach from the steering wheel. With the seats in place the CR-V offers 522 litres of luggage space, extendable to 1 084 litres with the seatbacks folded down.



Honda CR-V 2.0 Elegance FWD

The CR-V 2.0 Elegance is technically identical to the more affordable Comfort model, including the same drivetrain and exterior execution. But the Elegance does offer a further enhanced package of interior features.

Immediately noticeable is the standard leather upholstery, which adds an additional level of luxury to the CR-V’s cabin. Equally prominent is the larger, 7-inch Display Audio interface that offers easier access to the vehicle’s infotainment features.

Honda CR-V 1.5T Executive AWD

Honda’s first ever turbocharged CR-V is offered with all-wheel drive only, and adds even more comfort, convenience and technology to this latest-generation compact SUV.

The CR-V makes full use of its intelligent, Real Time AWD system to reach a top speed of 200 km/h. Fuel consumption is 7,0 litres/100 km (in line with the 93/116/EC standard), and an associated CO2 emissions level of 167 g/km.

The exterior design of the 1.5T Executive shares all the key features of the 2,0-litre models, but gains 18-inch alloy wheels, shod with 235/60 R18 tyres. Inside, the 1.5T Executive has the same, sophisticated combination of leather upholstery, the Digital Driver Information Interface and the 7-inch Display Audio infotainment system as the 2.0 Elegance.



Honda CR-V 1.5T Exclusive AWD

Inside, the luxurious ambience created by the leather upholstery and metallic accents remains, as does the sense of space, and the user-friendly ergonomics, thanks to the TFT-based Digital Driver Information Interface.

A key benefit offered by the Exclusive model is the integrated satellite navigation system, incorporated into the Display Audio system and offering full-colour mapping and turn-by-turn instructions. This further enhances the comprehensive infotainment suite offered by the latest CR-V.

Another stand-out feature is the electrically operated tailgate, with programmable opening height. Tyre pressure monitoring is another useful feature that provides early and immediate warning of a loss of tyre pressure.

PRICING, WARRANTY AND SERVICE PLAN

The new Honda CR-V goes on sale through Honda’s national dealer network at the end of August 2017. Recommended retail pricing at launch is as follows:

CR-V 2.0 Comfort R422 900

CR-V 2.0 Elegance R477 900

CR-V 1.5T Executive R584 900

CR-V 1.5T Exclusive R626 900

The range is backed by a comprehensive five-year/200 000 km warranty, as well as a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

Also included is a three-year AA Road Assist package. Scheduled services are at

15 000 km intervals for the 2.0-litre models, and 10 000 km for the 1,5-litre turbo variants.

Summary.

The CR-V is an attractive and spacious SUV, will variants that will have something for everybody. Pricing is a concern, but this goes for SUV’S across the motoring spectrum.

