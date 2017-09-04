Driven-Renault Captur Crossover.

One of the more exciting Crossovers in the Compact range over the past period has been the Renault Captur. It now comes with a refreshed look & improved quality, with more models to appeal to a broader market.

It has sold a creditable 6500 units since the initial launch in 2015, so certainly is one of the more popular SUV’S around. The auto unit , as with many other cars, has shown itself to be the far more sold derivative.

Changes to the Exterior.

It has a new grille, topped by the C-shaped daytime running lights, and the Pure LED headlamps, which give a confident look. A two-tone paint job as well as 17 inch black alloys, and some funky new colours make the package an attraction for the younger set.

A raised 170mm gives the Captur the raised seating, craved by so many drivers these days. New skid plates front and rea,r complete the sporty Crossover look. A new double boot floor increases storage space, as well as gives options for the adventurist spirits. This takes the boot space to a class leading 377L before fold-down options come into play.



Into the Cabin.

New steering wheel, new gearing lever, as well as multiple new storage spaces in the cabin, give the Captur more comfort. It comes with optional heated leather seats for the more well heeled. A new MediaNav integrated tablet on the Dynamique model is a huge plus factor.

Bluetooth connectivity is a must of course, with the USB ports necessary.Keyless entry is also available, as is rear park sensors, front and rear electric windows, hill-start assist and cornering headlamps for those dark nights. The versatile R&Go® application has now also been introduced into the New Captur Blaze derivative. This easy-to-use and customizable interface offers access to advanced technology even from the entry level of the New Captur range.

Developed to enhance the driving experience, R&Go® is a smartphone/tablet multifunction application that adds innovative functionality to the vehicle.



Engines

Benefitting from its Formula 1 technology, Renault makes some of the best turbo engines around. The Renault Captur comes with three turbo engines – a 66kw, 1.2 L engine that gives you 135Nm of torque, and very frugal fuel use of 3.6 L/100km.

The 66kW 1.5 dCi, 1461 cm3, four-cylinder, common rail diesel engine is the perfect mix of performance and efficiency.

With outputs of 66kW and 220Nm, it delivers great low down torque and has been developed to deliver outstanding economy. Claimed Figures from only 3.6L/100km.



The 1.2L, four-cylinder 88kW Turbo engine is now available in manual or automatic. Whether you combine it with the six-speed manual gearbox for great responsiveness, or with the 6-speed automatic EDC gearbox for greater comfort, this engine is responsive and agile combining power and controlled fuel consumption (from only 5.4L/100 km and 125g/km of Co2).

The EDC gearbox offers you dynamic performance and fluidity at fuel economy levels that are close to those you enjoy with a manual.

Safety is always a factor with most Renault models, and the Captur comes with 5star Euro N-Cap safety rating. Anti-Lock braking and Emergency Brake Assist, help in tricky situations. Electronic Stability Program keeps the car on the road in slippery or wet conditions.

Standard passive safety features include high-efficiency front airbags, head/chest side bags, seat belts with pretensioners and force limiters (front seats), anti-whiplash head rests and force limiter function (rear side seats). Three ISOFIX 3-point child seat anchor seat attachments are fitted to the front passenger and rear side seats.



As is the case across Renault’s entire product range, the New Captur comes standard with a 5-year/150 000km mechanical warranty; plus a 3-year/45 000km service plan and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty, with service intervals at 15 000km/1 year.

PRICING

– New Renault Captur 66kW Blaze R229 900

– New Renault Captur 66kW Dynamique R269 900

– New Renault Captur 1.5 dCi Dynamique R294 900

– New Renault Captur 88kW Dynamique R294 900

– New Renault Captur 88kW EDC Dynamique R309 900

In summary the Renault Captur is a breath of fresh air in a cluttered Crossover and SUV segment with a variety of different makes. It has appeal to the younger market, and is edgy and stylish to boot. Pricing is quite good considering the options against it as well.

