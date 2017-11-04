Driven-Updated Fortuner.

As with its bakkie counterpart, the Toyota Fortuner remains South Africa’s best-selling SUV, being very popular with buyers all over SA, with the combination of space, versatility, modern design and go-anywhere ability firmly etching it into the South African motoring landscape.

As before buyers have the choice of two specification levels and three engine variants. The 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel and 2.7 VVTi petrol engines are offered in mid-grade trim – whilst the 2.8 GD-6 and 4.0 litre V6 engines are paired with the high-grade specification level.



Now the Hilux benefits from the addition of a new 2.4 GD-6 4×4 6AT model. This unique derivative provides ‘explorers’ a gateway into off-roading with the inclusion of a ‘select-on-the-fly’ four-wheel drive transmission – which includes low-range. The combination of the four-wheel drive layout and automatic transmission, brings effortless off-roading at a more affordable price within the Fortuner range.

Utilising the proven 110 kW and 400 Nm 2.4 GD-6 four cylinder mill, the newcomer returns a frugal 8.2 litre per 100 kilometre fuel index, with CO2 emissions pegged at 217 g/km. Boasting an 80 litre fuel tank, this equates to a range of over 900 kilometres on a single fill.

Changes in Summary

The 2.8 GD-6 and V6 models’ comfort and convenience ‘fact sheet’ now sees the inclusion of an electrically-operated tailgate and 220V accessory connector. Also added is new Halogen fog lamps to the LED variety – creating uniformity with the Bi-LED headlamps.

These latest spec additions round out the already comprehensive feature list, which includes Smart Entry, leather interior, multi-information display, Bluetooth, USB, cruise control and 3rd row seating.



The 2.8 GD-6 and V6 models top up the spec list with Automatic Climate Control, reverse camera, touchscreen audio, leather-and-wood steering wheel, additional soft-touch finishes, electric driver seat adjustment and full- colour TFT multi-information display.

The interior space serves up a myriad of storage compartments, cup and bottle holders – perfect for road trips. Two in-dash storage compartments are provided, which includes a ‘coolbox’ feature in the top binnacle.



Explore Safely

The 2.4 GD-6 and 2.7 models receive a generous safety spec bolstering, with the addition of side and curtain airbags (over and above the dual front airbags and driver knee airbag). These additions ensure that the entire Fortuner range offers a complete set of active and passive safety features – which include Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) and Trailer Sway Control (TSC). The 4×4 models feature Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) which continuously monitors wheel slip and proportions torque accordingly.

Warranty and Service Plan

All models come standard with a 5-year or 90 000 kilometre service plan (whichever occurs first). A 3-year/100 000 kilometre warranty is included.

Model Line-up and Pricing

Model Pricing

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB 6MT R 462,900

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB 6AT R 480,900

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4×4 6AT (NEW) R 506,000

Fortuner 2.7 VVTi RB 6AT R 444,500

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 RB 6MT R 552,900

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4×4 6MT R 614,400

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 RB 6AT R 571,800

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4×4 6AT R 633,500

Fortuner 4.0 V6 4×4 6AT R 675,600