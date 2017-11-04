Driven-Updated Toyota Hilux

The modern world is highly influenced by trends. Trending for the better part of the last 8 years has been the iconic Hilux Bakkie or pick-up as it is known globally. SA love their bakkies, and the Hilux has been the premier bakkie and top selling bakkie for some years. Of late the Ford Ranger is offering stiff resistance, but the Hilux clings to its mantle on the top of the pile.

Some cosmetic changes have come about and a few new derivatives have been added to the already extensive range. A key area of change has been in transmissions and six new auto transmission variants have been added. The single cab range has been expanded with a new 2.4 GD-6 4×4 SRX 6AT model which joins a pair of newly added 2.8 GD-6 Raider 6AT models in either Raised Body (4×2) or 4×4 configuration. These additions offer utility customers added comfort and convenience, whilst also cutting down on wear and tear of clutches in heavy-duty applications.

The Xtra cab line-up is supplemented with two new ‘self-shifters’, which sees the pairing of the 130 kW 2.8 GD-6 engine and Raider trim level, with a 6-speed automatic transmission in both 4×2 and 4×4 guise. The 450 Nm of Torque on tap translates into effortless acceleration and excellent towing capacity.



Completing the Hilux model additions, is a new double-cab variant, offering the stout 110 kW, 400 Nm 2.4 litre GD-6 mill linked to a four-wheel drive transaxle and 6-speed auto in mid-grade SRX specification.

INTERIOR CHANGES.

A few interior cosmetic changes have been done, with the fabric door arm rest being changed from fabric to durable, hard wearing padded urethane.The piano black door trim finishes the look.



EXTERIOR CHANGES.

The Hilux benefits from new fog lamps, which enhance night-time visibility on all SRX variants (single cab, Xtra-cab & DC).

All Raider derivatives are now fitted with stylish dual tri-spoke 18” alloy-wheels with 265-60-R18 all-terrain tyres completing the rolling stock package.

The Hilux looks stylish with its new LED headlamps which offer powerful illumination to the road ahead. A strong frontal stance is created with the distinctive Daytime Running Light (DRL) band which extends outwards from the top grille slat, a strong unified frontal appearance is created. LED fog lamps and auto levelling complete the light set



.

For the adventuring spirits, is the addition of a 220V power outlet to Double cab Raider models.

.

Safety and Specification Additions

Single cab SRX, Xtra-Cab SRX and single cab Raider models receive a substantial upgrade in Active safety with the inclusion of Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) also incorporating Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Trailer Sway Control (TSC).

Warranty and Service Plan

All models come standard with a 5-year or 90 000 kilometre service plan (whichever occurs first). A 3-year/100 000 kilometre Warranty is included.

Model Line-up and Pricing

Model Pricing

Single-Cab

Hilux SC 2.0 VVTi 5MT R 243 200

Hilux SC 2.0 VVTi 5MT A/C R 251 100

Hilux SC 2.7 VVTi RB SRX R 344 600

Hilux SC 2.4 GD 5MT R 276 200

Hilux SC 2.4 GD 5MT A/C R284 100

Hilux SC 2.4 GD-6 RB SRX 6MT R 355 300

Hilux SC 2.4 GD-6 4×4 SRX 6MT R 419 200

Hilux SC 2.4 GD-6 4×4 SRX 6AT (NEW) R 436 800

Hilux SC 2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6MT R 418 100

Hilux SC 2.4 GD-6 4×4 SR 6MT R 407 300

Hilux SC 2.8 GD-6 4×4 RAIDER 6MT R 479 800

Hilux SC 2.8 GD-6 4×4 RAIDER 6AT (NEW) R 497 400

Hilux SC 2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT (NEW) R 435 700



Model Pricing

Xtra-Cab

Hilux XC 2.4 GD-6 RB SRX 6MT R 365 300

Hilux XC 2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6MT R 444 700

Hilux XC 2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT (NEW) R 462 200

Hilux XC 2.8 GD-6 4×4 RAIDER 6MT R 508 200

Hilux XC 2.8 GD-6 4×4 RAIDER 6AT (NEW) R 525 800

Model Pricing

Double-Cab

Hilux DC 2.7 VVTi RB SRX 5MT R 394 700

Hilux DC 4.0 V6 4×4 RAIDER AT 6AT R 638 700

Hilux DC 2.4 GD-6 4×4 SRX 6MT R 478 100

Hilux DC 2.4 GD-6 4×4 SRX 6AT (NEW) R 495 700

Hilux DC 2.4 GD-6 RB SRX 6MT R 442 700

Hilux DC 2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6MT R 506 200

Hilux DC 2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT R 524 100

Hilux DC 2.8 GD-6 4×4 RAIDER 6MT R 570 700

Hilux DC 2.8 GD-6 4×4 RAIDER 6AT R 589 800

Hilux DC 2.4 GD-6 4×4 SR 6MT R 465 400