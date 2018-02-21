Driven- VW Polo Vivo.



The last few years the VW Polo Vivo has regularly topped the monthly sales charts, and remains the top selling passenger car country wide for the last seven years. So there was more than a little anticipation at the launch of the new model recently. Also having attended the 2nd the most sold model, its sibling the Polo, I was mightily impressed at the Vivo, and might actually prefer it to its more expensive cousin.

The cost of ownership is a large selling point for the Vivo, as is the fact that 76% of parts are sourced from local suppliers, making it super affordable. Its no wonder that 193 343 units have been sold since its market introduction in March 2010.



Exterior Styling.

So how does it look? Pretty damn good looking in my opinion. Starting with the design, its clean lines are more precise and sharper. The new Polo Vivo is 3,972mm long, 1,682mm wide and 1,462mm tall. It has a sporty front end which is achieved by its re-designed bumper and bigger air-intake vents, and the rear has new lights, with reflectors embedded into the bumper, emphasizing its width.

The side profile is enhanced by the new alloy wheels. The wheel line-up consists of the standard steel wheels for the Polo Trendline and Comfortline (14 inch) and optional 15-inch ‘Estrada’ alloy wheel, 16 inch ‘Rivazza’ for the Polo Highline and the 17-inch ‘Mirabeau’ alloy wheel which comes standard in the top of the range GT model.

The new Polo Vivo is available in the following body colours:

Base –Flash Red and Pure White.

Metallic –Reflex Silver, Reef Blue and Limestone Grey.

Pearlescent – Deep Black

New equipment lines

The new Polo Vivo model range will be launched with three equipment lines, Trendline, Comfortline and Highline. The hatch body version is also available in a top of the range GT derivative.



INTERIOR.

In the cabin they have a number of changes as well. A relatively small boot space of 281 L can be extended with fold-down options to 952 L, however this loses valuable seating space in the rear. For in-car entertainment, new Polo Vivo customers have an option of Radio 140G SD/USB/Bluetooth with four speakers (standard on Trendline and Comfortline). Highline and GT get two extra speakers for sound enhancement as well as the Colour Touchscreen Radio 340G which includes App-Connect.

This should please the millennials for whom, largely this car is aimed at. The Vivo has an attractive three-spoke steering wheel as well as an impressive dash with all the VW cues. Located on the next control level of the centre console is the infotainment system, which is ideally positioned in the field of view. The new Polo Vivo now gets Volkswagen’s “modular infotainment system” (MIB) radio system.

The interior seating is comfy and there is a fair amount of space all round.

Coming in three models line-ups, namely- Comfortline, Trendline, Highline & the new GT version there is something for everyone.

Engines.

The new Polo Vivo model range is offered with three four-cylinder petrol engines, 1.4, 1.6 liters and one three-cylinder TSI engine. The power output of the four-cylinder engines range from 55 kW to 77 kW. These engines are available with 5-speed manual transmissions as standard. The Tiptronic transmission is available with the

77kW 1.6 engine, while the top of the range GT comes with the 1.0TSI 81kW engine in 6-speed manual.

1.4 delivering 55kW – Trendline

The entry engine in the Polo Vivo model range is the 1.4-liter with the 55 kW power output available 4800rpm. This engine has ample power and torque for dynamic and everyday driving. From 3750rpm, the engine peaks at 130 Nm. In addition to its lively performance, the 1.4-liter engine has impressive fuel consumption of 5.7 liters per 100 kilometres.

1.4 delivering 63kW – Comfortline

The Comfortline has 1.4 63kW engine with 132 Nm of torque available at 3750rpm. Its average fuel consumption is 5.9 l/100km.

1.6 delivering 77kW – Comfortline Tiptronic, Highline

The 77 kW 1.6-liter engine is offered with 6-speed manual as well as in automatic (Tiptronic) transmission. With 153Nm of torque at 3800rpm, this engine delivers lively performance. It only takes 10.8 seconds to reach 100km/h and has top speed of 188km/h. On average, it has combined fuel consumption of 6.2 (6.1 for Tiptronic) liters for every 100 kilometres.

1.0 TSI delivering 81 kW – GT

With a top speed of 196 km/h, the 1.0 litre 81 kW engine offers exciting performance. The 200 Nm torque is available at 2000rpm. The performance has not compromised fuel consumption. The 81 kW engine has an impressive claimed fuel consumption of 4.6 liters per 100 kilometres.

My impressions were that I pretty much liked all of them, the manual versions drive so well, and the DSG auto gearbox fits the car so well too. I would probably say the GT was my favourite and the one I would buy, but younger persons might differ from me. The Vivo handles with aplomb and you can get it to say giddyup quite nicely, and it sticks to road admirably as well.

Here is an overview of standard and optional features:

1.4 55 kW Trendline

Interior

• 3-spoke steering wheel

• Radio 140G SD/USB/Bluetooth with B-sting/4 Speakers

• Gearshift knob with leatherette gearshift boot

• Cup holders integrated into centre console

• ‘Traditional’ cloth seat trim

Functional Equipment

• Exterior mirrors, manually adjustable from inside, drivers side aspherical

• Front electric windows

• Air-conditioner

• Power steering

• Height and reach adjustable steering column

• Full size steel spare wheel

• Tinted windows

Exterior

• Exterior side mirrors and door handle in black

• Painted bumpers in body colour, front and rear

• Rear wiper

Safety and Security

• Driver and passenger airbags

• 2 Head restraints front (height adjustable) and rear

• Rear window – heated

• ABS

• Child lock on rear doors

• ISOFIX child seat mounting points

1.4 63kW Comfortline

Same standard features as Trendline plus:

Exterior

• Front Fog Lights

• Body coloured door handles and side mirrors

Interior

• ‘City’ cloth seat trim

• Multi-function display

• Multi-functioning steering wheel

Functional Equipment

• Height adjustable driver seat

1.6 77kW Comfortline Tiptronic

Same standard features as Trendline plus:

Interior

• ‘City’ cloth seat trim

• Height adjustable driver’s seat

• Multi-function display

• Multi-functioning steering wheel

Exterior

• Mirrors and door handles in body colour

• Front Fog Lights

Functional Equipment

• Radio 140G /MP3/SD Card/USB with 4 speakers

Safety

• Safety Package (Electronic Stability Control and Tyre Pressure Monitor)

1.6 77kW Highline

Same features as Trendline plus:

Interior

• ‘Cable’ cloth seat trim

• Height adjustable driver’s seat

• Multi-function display

• 3-spoke leather multi-functioning steering wheel with aluminium inserts

Exterior

• Mirrors and door handles in body colour

• Front Fog Lights

• Rivazza 16-inch alloy wheels

Functional Equipment

• Radio 340G SD/USB/Bluetooth/App Connect with B-Sting/ 6 Speakers

Safety

• Safety Package (Electronic Stability Control and Tyre Pressure Monitor)

1.0 TSI 81kW GT

Same standard features as Highline plus:

Interior

• ‘Space’ cloth seat trim

• Front sports seats

Exterior

• Rear tailgate spoiler

• GT lettering on the tailgate, front grille and sides

• Black side moulding

• Sporty single-pipe exhaust system with chrome trim

Functional Equipment

• Lowered suspension

• Sport pedal cluster

• Floor mats front and rear

Safety

• Cruise Control

• Pure White

• Flash Red

• Deep Black Pearlescent

• Reflex Silver Metallic

• Reef Blue Metallic

• Limestone Grey Metallic

A number of optional features are available as well.

PRICES (VAT and emissions tax included)

1.4 55kW Trendline R179 900

1.4 63kW Comfortline R192 000

1.6 77kW Comfortline Tiptronic R221 900

1.6 77kW Highline R214 900

1.0 TSI 81kW GT R245 000

SERVICE & WARRANTY

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo Hatch comes standard with a 3 year/120 000km warranty and a 6-year Anti Corrosion warranty.

To sum up, I believe the Vivo fully deserves its place as top selling passenger car, and with the refinements, it will age well into th future. If no other manufacturer makes any ground breaking advancements on a number of issues such as engines, parts etc, look no further than the Vivo to top the charts,

