Driven-Renault KWID AMT

The Renault KWID has been hogging motoring headlines for a while now, first being castigated by a large section of the motoring media for being a car far removed from the quality products Renault has been known for.

And then for making waves with the amount of sales they are gaining, and pretty much dominating segment for compact SUV Crossovers. So it was only a matter of time before the powers that be at Renault, realized that a auto version would go down very well indeed. With traffic volumes what they are these days, a auto car is almost a pre-requisite.

So enter the AMT model of the ever popular KWID. It has the same good looks as the manual version, with its distinctive front end with diamond shaped logo, stylish fog lamps and chiselled look give it a determined stance. While the lower door decor underlines the KWID’s robust character, the steeply-raked, forward-positioned windscreen lends a sense of movement and fluidity to the high waistline which rises slightly at the rear. The large windows ensure good visibility for the driver and play a big part in travelling comfort while the sharp creases on the bonnet give it a muscular look.

At the rear, the lower part of the bumper comes with a black trim – another SUV cue – and the body-coloured tailgate spoiler adds to the car’s dynamic stance.



Interior.

The new KWID’s interior is much the same as before, with a digital instrument cluster & piano black fascia. It has a MediaNav system built in that gives the car some quality and panache. It is fairly spacious, and comfortably seats five people. It has a 300L boot space as well.



A chunky steering wheel, with electric front windows help to make the KWID little sporty, it has a good air/con and reasonable storage space as well. Trendy cloth seats give a a stylish look.

Engine.

The New Renault KWID AMT offers innovative Easy-R Technology and a revolutionary 5-speed AMT. The dash mounted AMT dial has 3 modes – Reverse, Neutral & Drive – and is designed to make driving effortless. An advanced control unit automatically optimises gear shifting in accordance with driving conditions for smooth and regular acceleration. Drivers can now enjoy a clutch-free driving experience within the KWID range.



The compact 1.0- litre 3-cylinder Smart Control efficiency (SCe) engine powering the KWID models has been optimised for power and performance and pushes out peak power of 50kW @ 5 500 rpm and maximum torque of 91Nm @ 4 250 rpm.

The KWID is surprisingly responsive for such a little engine and the gear shift is good, albeit a bit tricky when you gear down when overtaking. Ensure you have a goos feel for the AMT and don’t floor it to change down, make it smooth. An extremely fuel efficient petrol powered engine, it’s paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and delivers an incredible 4.7 litres/100 km and 4.4 litres/100km with the new AMT transmission.



Key features include:

• One of the lightest engines in the 1 litre range with aluminium cylinder block and head. Optimized usage of composite materials for weight reduction.

• Low friction design: Features include steel forged crankshaft with optimized bearing dimensions.

• Stainless steel close coupled catalytic converter for quick warm-up and best emission / consumption balance.

• F1-inspired state-of-the-art technology: Double loop Lambda monitoring and electrical controlled throttle body for accurate air / fuel ratio monitoring; knock sensor for automatic spark advance adjustment to fuel quality.

• Optimized valve timing for increased volumetric efficiency in order to achieve a flatter torque band.

• One of best-in-class power-to-weight ratios.

As is standard across Renault’s entire product range, the Renault KWID model range comes standard with a 5-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty. Services take place at 15 000km intervals. Optional service plans are available.

The KWID model range also currently offers 1 Year Comprehensive Insurance Cover, to further facilitate peace-of-mind driving.

To sum up the same key factors for buying the KWID are still there, and the auto version should have a lot of buyers as the pricing isphenomenal at R126 900.00 or R1999.00 per month t,s & c,s apply

