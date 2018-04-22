Tiguan Allspace SUV-A Space and Connectivity Upgrade.

In the continuing war amongst motor manufacturers to launch more SUV models, the latest from VW is the highly popular Tiguan, with the 7-seater Allspace. It now has the extra space to carry the extra passengers, as well as the extra payload of luggage. The VW adage: ‘We make the future real.’ Amongst other things, this strategy is defined by the following areas of innovation: Connected Community, Semi – Automated Driving and Intuitive Usability. Along with its shorter sibling-the Tiguan, it goes a long way to occupying an important space in this hotly contested segment.

Some of the new additions include- a new hood & radiator, which is slightly different in contour, and is slightly higher, with chrome trim strips some of which extend into the headlights. A new granite grey underbody protective cover is standard now, and the roof is also new, with striking lines instead of a smooth surface, taking on the proper SUV look.

The Tiguan Allspace is also available in on-road and off-road versions. Both the Tiguan NWB and the Tiguan Allspace can be ordered with an optional “off-road package” together with special engine underbody protection that extends to the bumper for off-road driving. The off-road front section improves the vehicle’s ramp angle by 7 degrees.

Changes to the end of the body. The Tiguan Allspace boasts an exclusive silhouette that begins at the rear door handle. The side window in the D pillar is much larger than in the NWB Tiguan; the lower line rises towards the top. The rear section is also longer than the rear of the NWB Tiguan.



The NWB Tiguan and the new Tiguan Allspace were developed at the same time. Accordingly, the two body versions consistently exhibit a confident stance on wheels sized at least 17 inches. The rear doors of the Tiguan Allspace are longer. The bonnet was also raised up at the front above the radiator grille to adapt the proportions to the longer overall length. A unique, defining line accentuates the side window design that rises behind the C-pillar.

Obviously the Allspace would have added space in the back and larger cargo volume, it is 110mm longer, has 60 mm extra knee room for rear passengers , and has 115 litres of extra cargo space. This gives the Allspace a third row of seats, which makes it a proper 7-seater, when not in use it can be folded down for extra space for cargo. Fold the third row seats flat and the boot space increases to 700 litres, fold the second row flat and you have 1,775 litres of boot space. The cargo space length is then 1,921 mm – enough space even for surfboards.

Of course with VW there would be additional connectivity innovation. You can connect via Android Auto or by Apple Carplay. The new Allspace can also be ordered with an Active Info Display & Heads Up display.



The Active Info Display in detail. The instruments are created virtually by software on the large Active Info Display (31.2-centimetre screen). In general, there are five different info profiles, via which the type of information and graphics displayed in certain areas changes. The driver chooses either the Classic, Consumption & Range, Efficiency, Power & Driver Assistance or Navigation profile. A good example of the interactive elements of the Active Info Display is shown by the Navigation profile. Here, the speedometer and rev counter are relocated to the sides to make more room for the navigation map in the middle. Information on driving, navigation and assistance functions can be integrated into the graphic areas of the speedometer and tachometer as needed.

Head-up Display. The Head-up Display projects key information such as vehicle speed or navigation pictograms directly into the driver’s primary field of vision. This projection lets drivers keep their eyes focussed on the road while looking at data such as speed. Via the infotainment system’s menu, drivers can decide for themselves what information is to be displayed: current speed, permitted speed, navigation advice, assistance systems information and/or warning messages. The Tiguan Allspace Head-up Display is a “combined solution”: the data is projected onto an extendable glass panel in front of the windscreen. When not in use, the display retracts into the instrument panel.

Automated Driving. With innovative driver assistance systems such as ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) with Front Assist (including City Emergency Braking function), the NWB Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace offer semi-automated driving features that improve comfort and safety.

Engines.

110 kW to 162 kW.

South Africa will also be available in three equipment lines (Trendline, Comfortline and Highline), and in front and all-wheel drive variants. Three petrol (TSI) engines and one diesel (TDI) engine will be offered. The TSI engines have output ratings of 110 kW, 132 kW and 162 kW, while the TDI engine develops 110 kW. All-wheel drive including 4MOTION with driving profile selector is available on the Comfortline and Highline models.

Diesel engine. The 2.0 TDI with 110kW power output is the only engine of the diesel range. The four-cylinder diesel engine has 340 Nm of torque that is available between 1750 and 3000rpm. The combined fuel consumption is 6.6 litres per 100 kilometers. The engine is available with a 7-speed DSG transmission. We found this drive train slightly flat, even down at sea level, and expected more from a 2.0L engine.

Petrol engines. TSI engines are fitted with BlueMotion Technology which include a Start/Stop and brake energy recuperation system to enhance fuel economy.

The 1.4 TSI with 110kW power output is the base engine of the petrol range. It has 250 Nm of torque that is available from 1500 up to 3500 rpm. The classic 0-100km/h sprint is achieved in 9.5 seconds and has top speed of 200km/h. The combined fuel consumption is 6.5 litres per 100 kilometres. The 110kW engine is only available with a 6-speed DSG transmission.

The next engine in the petrol range and new for the Tiguan is the 2.0 TSI with 132kW power output. The four cylinder petrol engine has 320 Nm of torque that is delivered from 1500 to 3940 rpm. It sprints from 0-100 km/h in 8.2 seconds and its top speed is at 208km/h. The combined fuel consumption is 7.7 litres per 100 kilometres. The 132kW engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. This drive train was more like it, and felt comfortable in all aspects of driving.

The range topping 162kW 2.0 TSI engine has a maximum torque of 350 Nm available from a low 1500 rpm. The 0-100km/h sprint is achieved in 6.8 seconds and it has a top speed of 223km/h. It is available with 7-speed DSG transmission. The combined fuel economy is a respectable 8.1 litres per 100 kilometres. This was our favourite and has it all.



TRIM LINES

The Allspace is available in three trim lines – Trendline, Comfortline and Highline. The new Tiguan Allspace include expanded standard features; highlighting its positioning between the NWB Tiguan and the flagship Touareg.

Tiguan Allspace Trendline. Available with the 1.4 TSI 110 kW engine, the Tiguan Allspace Trendline is entry level only in terms of price. It offers so much more in terms of features. Compared to the NWB, the Tiguan Allspace Trendline has the following extras:

• LED daytime running lights

• Light and Visibility Package (Auto dimming mirror, rain sensor and auto headlight control and High Beam Assist)

• Chrome trapezoidal panels for exhaust system tailpipes

• Front underbody protection in granite grey

• Privacy glass on rear and side windows

Tiguan Allspace Comfortline Compared to the Allspace Trendline it is available in 2.0 TSI 132kW 4MOTION or 2.0 TDI 110kW 4MOTION variation. In addition to the features of the Comfortline (NWB) and Tiguan Allspace Trendline, this version offers the following:

• Electrically opening and closing tailgate

• LED headlights with dynamic cornering lights

• Hill Descent Assist

Tiguan Allspace Highline The top-of-the-range model is the Tiguan Allspace Highline. The Allspace Highline is exclusively configured with the powerful 2.0 TSI 162 kW engine with 4MOTION. Even on the NWB Tiguan, the Highline features already include 18-inch alloy wheels, a silver front spoiler, silver roof rails, LED headlights with dynamic cornering lights, ambient lighting and Composition Media infotainment. Over and above this, the Tiguan Allspace Highline has further features added:

• Keyless Access (locking and starting system)

• Easy Open sensor controlled boot opener

• App-Connect and Voice Control

From Comfortline, 4MOTION is standard. The Tiguan Allspace 1.4 TSI is available as front-wheel-drive only. All other Tiguan Allspace models have 4MOTION as standard. The front-wheel drive Trendline can comfortably accommodate large trailer loads of up to 2,000 kg (braked 8% incline). The 4MOTION equipped Comfortline and Highline models are able to tow up to 2,500 kg (braked 8% incline).

4MOTION in detail. The all-wheel drive 4MOTION system operates with an innovative multi-plate clutch for seamless power distribution between the front and rear axle. In normal situations, like all other Tiguan Allspace models, the all-wheel drive versions are also driven primarily via the front axle. This saves energy. However, as soon as there is a risk of losing traction, the rear axle is smoothly engaged in a fraction of a second.

Therefore, the 4MOTION system is considered to be a permanent all-wheel drive. The distribution of traction to all four wheels is already active before slip occurs. This almost entirely eliminates any loss of traction. There is, therefore, no ‘fixed’ distribution of drive forces. The distribution is continually adapted to current driving conditions. If slip still occurs at a wheel, power is redistributed to where it is needed at that time.



“Off-road” with Hill Start and Hill Descent Assist. Another “Off-road” characteristic becomes active for the ESC, inclusive of ABS and EDL. By changing the ABS regulation interval in “Off-road” mode, the tyres can build up a wedge of stones and sand on loose surfaces during emergency stops, thus reducing the stopping distance. EDL increases the degree of locking and avoids unnecessary intervention by the ESC. Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Assist are also automatically activated. The latter prevents unwanted acceleration on gradients.

When descending a slope with a gradient of more than 10 per cent, driving speed is limited to between 2 and 30 km/h. The driver can vary the speed within these limits at any time by accelerating or braking. Hill Descent Assist becomes inactive as soon as the gradient is less than 5 per cent. Hill Start Assist makes starting from standstill easier when on steep slopes – this is a valuable safety benefit on loose driving surfaces.

“Off-road Individual” mode. When drivers select “Off-road-Individual”, they can make several adjustments to the “Off-road” mode themselves. It is now possible, for exampl, to keep the “Normal” driving profile for the engine, gearbox and steering. In contrast to “Off-road” mode, Hill Start and Hill Descent Assist can be deactivated. Moreover, the EDL can be switched to the normal “On-road” mode. As with the “On-road” mode, the “Normal”, “Eco” and “Sport” profiles are available for ACC and Front Assist. The dynamic cornering lights can also be switched to the “Normal”, “Eco” or “Sport” profiles.

Off-road package. The off-road attributes are further perfected with the optional off-road package. It contains an engine underbody guard, a body-coloured off-road front bumper with an increased approach angle of 7 degrees, black sills and bumper bottom section and aluminium door tread plates at the front inscribed with the word ‘OFFROAD’.

R-Line package. As an alternative to the Off-road package, the ever popular R-Line package is available as an option on Comfortline and Highline models. It features a lowered sports suspension with uniquely shaped body-coloured front and rear bumpers, gloss black front air intakes and body-coloured side skirts. Distinctive styling includes 19 inch ‘Sebring’ alloy wheels on Comfortline or 20 inch ‘Suzuka‘ alloy wheels on Highline. Sporty refinement continues with the inclusion of a black rooflining in the interior.

Driving the car in challenging conditions on gravel roads near the rural patures of PMB in Kwa-Zulu Natal gave me an insight into how capable the 4Motion is, and only once did I go sideways on the very wet roads. It didn’t help that we actually got lost, and did 65 km more of these roads than anyone else. The overall perception I have of the Allspace is that if you have a larger family, or have to carry loads of gear, then this is the SUV for you. However, in my opinion the regular size Tiguan would suffice for me.



New Tiguan Allspace Prices (VAT and emissions tax included)

1.4 TSI 110kW Trendline DSG R463 400

2.0 TSI 132kW Comfortline 4MOTION DSG R523 800

2.0 TDI 110kW Comfortline 4MOTION DSG R571 100

2.0 TSI 162kW Highline 4MOTION DSG R604 800

The new Tiguan Allspace comes standard with a 5 year/90 000km Service Plan, 3 year/120 000km warranty, 12-year anti-corrosion warranty and space saver spare wheel. Service Interval is 15 000km.

