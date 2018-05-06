Drove the The new Nissan Patrol recently on a 7 day test, and it really is a enjoyable SUV to drive. Its ridiculously large, sometimes not fitting into standard garages, and very comfortable and luxurious inside the cabin. And the good news is that it is equally adept on-road as it is off-road as well.

The Patrol is Nissan’s premium flagship model aimed at people with a distinctly affluent taste. It’s for the sophisticated buyer who requires an SUV that’s big on features, big on opulence, big on style and big on exclusivity.

Boasting Intelligent Mobility, the new Nissan Patrol is considered to be top of the line for premium SUV’s and competes with the Toyota Land Cruiser and an array of German models.



Nissan Intelligent Mobility

The Patrol is like a superhero with keen powers of perception, thanks to a range of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features that take the guesswork out of driving. This SUV is the epitome of Nissan’s most advanced technology and leads the pack with smart features that include:

– Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention: Alerts the driver of a vehicle in the adjacent lane during lane changes.

– Intelligent Cruise Control: Works like standard cruise control with the added feature of maintaining a selected distance from the vehicle in front of you.

– Intelligent Distance Control: Helps you stay in perfect position, using radar sensors to adjust the vehicle’s speed in relation to the vehicle ahead.

– Intelligent Driver Awareness: Analyses the driver steering behaviour to provide an alert if signs of drowsiness, or inattention are detected.

– Intelligent Emergency Braking: Helps avoid collisions by detecting the distance of the preceding vehicle and activating the brakes, if necessary.

– Intelligent Forward Collision Warning: Sensors analyse the relative velocity of the preceding vehicle as well as the vehicle in front of the preceding one. If the system detects potential risks, it alerts the driver to slow down with visual and audible alerts, and will also tighten the seat belt.



– Intelligent Lane Intervention: Using a camera installed in the windshield, this system detects lane markers to calculate its position and if you drift out of your lane, it will alert the driver and can apply brakeforce to the appropriate wheels to help guide you back into your lane.

– Intelligent Ride Control: Controls the engine and brakes to deliver a smoother driving experience over small and large bumps in the road.

– Intelligent Trace Control: When negotiating a corner, this system applies braking automatically to each wheel to help keep the vehicle on the cornering line.

– Intelligent Lane Departure Warning: This system ensures a safer drive by alerting drivers when it detects that the vehicle is straying from its intended lane.

– Intelligent Smart Rear-View Mirror: This system uses a built-in LCD monitor to display images from a camera mounted at the rear of the vehicle to negate the inherent limitations of a standard rear-view mirror.

– Around View Monitor: Using five cameras positioned around the vehicle, this technology provides a 360-degree view of your surroundings.



Exterior Styling.

The Nissan Patrol is a full 7-passenger vehicle and has an impressive array of high-tech standard features. The exterior appearance is both powerful and refined, and the redesigned body features an aggressive stance with a bold V-motion front grille and Xenon headlights. The previous generation’s rugged, athletic image is maintained, but with added contemporary style. The front includes functional air intake vents and the electronic tailgate includes an auto-close feature.

This gives the Patrol a very Butch like appearance, very masculine. Other exterior features include body colour front and rear bumpers, a black grille with chrome trim accent, chrome door handles, privacy glass, side step rails, dark-painted roof rails, and front and rear parking sensors. Also available are rain-sensing front windshield wipers.



Into the Cabin.

Inside, the new Patrol exudes a sense of luxury and space, with comfort in spades. It offers limousine-like space in the 2nd and 3rd row of seats with class-leading knee-room.

Among the long list of standard features are climate-controlled front seats, heated steering wheel, premium leather seating and a Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control system (with microfilter), including 2nd row “curtain” vents to effectively distribute cool air to every seat.

The standard seating configuration includes front 8-way power-adjustable bucket seats with a large centre console, 2nd row fold flat 60/40 split bench seat and 3rd row 60/40-split folding bench seat, which folds flat into the floor for extra cargo carrying flexibility.

The exclusive Bose® audio system features AM/FM/MP3/CD with 13 speakers, a subwoofer and digital amplifier to provide rich acoustics. The Patrol comes standard with the 3D Nissan Navigation System and a multi-screen DVD entertainment system with screens fitted into the headrests of both front seats.

The centre console has a 12-volt power outlet and the Patrol has nine cupholders, four bottle holders, a sunroof, power door locks with illuminated switches and an anti-lockout system with auto door lock speed-sensing function, Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Start and Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System.

Engines.

The Patrol is powered by a robust, high-tech 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine that develops 298kW of power and 560Nm of torque.

This energetic powerhouse is mated to a silky smooth 7-speed automatic gearbox that uses variable valve technology to deliver seamless performance whenever it’s needed. It can certainly move when it wants to, and the 3.5 tons is a lot to move.

The Patrol has what it takes to support your larger-than-life adventures with an impressive towing capacity of 3.5 tons and a 140-litre fuel tank.

Responsive braking is provided by a 4-wheel disc brake system with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist. Also standard is ABLS (Active Brake Limited Slip) and a Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) system. Steering is provided by an engine-speed-sensitive power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering system.

Safety

Safety is supplied in spades by the Advanced Air Bag System (AABS) with dual-stage front supplemental air bags with seat belt sensors and front occupant classification sensor; roof-mounted curtain supplemental air bags with rollover sensor for side-impact and rollover head protection in all three rows; front seat-mounted side-impact supplemental air bags; and front seat Active Head Restraints.

Standard are 3-point front seat belts with dual pretensioners and load limiters, 3-point seat belts for all rear seat occupants, including in the centre position; ISOfix child seat anchor system; child safety rear door locks; and Zone Body construction with front and rear crumple zones.



Pricing

There is one model on offer – the Patrol Premium – which comes jam-packed with a host of creature comforts in either a tan, or black interior and seven exterior colours. Optional extras such as a tow bar are available.

The new Nissan Patrol Premium costs R1,299,000. The Patrol is backed up by Nissan Assured and has a class-leading 6-year/150,000km warranty, and a comprehensive 3-year/90,000km service plan.

To sum up, I really enjoyed my experience in the big boy Nissan Patrol, it is smooth and powerful, looks very manly, and is comfortable and luxurious.

