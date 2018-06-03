Launched-Opel Grandland X

The Opel Grandland X has been launched in SA , in the compact SUV segment. It’s the bigger brother to the Crossland X launched last year, and has some cool features. Its quite sporty looking car and lends itself to the spirit of adventure.

It seats five passengers and is a five door vehicle with space at a premium, it has a large boot for their luggage so road trips are not a problem. The 4.48 m Grandland X comes in optional two-tone finishand was first launched at the Frankfurt Motor show in 2017.

Exterior Styling.

The new Opel Grandland X is a cool, robust SUV from every perspective of its sporty presence. In the front above the skidplate the bold grille proudly displays the Opel Blitz. The chrome winglets embrace the brand logo and flow outwards to the slim, double-wing LED headlamps, optically widening the front and giving the Grandland X a powerful, solid stance. The hood features the signature Opel crease – an expression of the Opel design philosophy ‘Sculptural Artistry meets German Precision’.



Its side views echo the attractive combination of rugged SUV charm and elegant lines. Muscular, sculpted wheel arches and protective cladding on the lower body give the Grandland X real off-road appeal. In contrast, clear lines and the refined blade on the lower doors identify the new Grandland X as a member of the Opel family. Optional two-tone finish with the roof in contrasting black adds an extra touch of personalization. Its smooth flow into the rest of the body is emphasized by the “breakthrough” C pillar, which also creates a dynamic bond to the rear. The rear view of the Grandland X shows down to the smallest detail what real SUV design means: wide stance, silver underride protection with integrated tailpipes on the left and right, and above that protective cladding and slim LED taillights underline the newcomer’s sporty, muscular character.

Interior Styling.

Into the cabin and the The Grandland X radiates the same quality in the interior: the instrument panel and center stack with touchscreen are clearly laid out and horizontally aligned to the driver. The center stack has three horizontal rows of controls for fast and intuitive access to infotainment, climate control and chassis functions. The interior surfaces feature high-class haptics, giving the driver and passengers a feeling of well-being and comfort in all seats.



They benefit from the SUV-typical elevated seating position that eases ingress/egress and ensures good visibility. Its long wheelbase of 2.68m also ensures that the compact class SUV has plenty of space for up to five people. And the luggage compartment with a load volume from 514 to a maximum of 1,652 liters offers generous room for luggage and sport equipment.

FlexFold seats disappear with a one hand movement. The 40:60 split ratio lets the user adapt the seating to their needs. With all these features, the Opel Grandland X can compete with even the most spacious compact class station wagons.

Engine.

The Grandland X will be launched with a 1.6Turbo petrol engine producing 121kW and 240Nm, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and will be available in three trim levels.

Features.

The portfolio of ultra-modern assistance and comfort features for the Grandland X is first class: Advanced Park Assist and the 360° Camera are just some highlights. AGR-certified ergonomic seats (Campaign for Healthier Backs), heated steering wheel, seat heating front and rear and the tailgate that opens with a simple foot movement ensure top comfort. In typical Opel fashion, Grandland X drivers and passengers enjoy top connectivity with the latest generation of IntelliLink systems.

Opel again delivers on its commitment to leadership in lighting technology, equipping the Grandland X with bright driving light thanks to Adaptive Forward Lighting (AFL) LED headlamps. Functions such as cornering light, high beam assist and auto levelling guarantee optimal illumination of the road ahead, ensuring plenty of driving fun even in the dark.

Impressive 360° surround vision

A camera in the front and one in the back surveil pedestrians, bumps and other obstacles.

Bright led headlamps

Innovative LED headlamps with Adaptive Forward Lighting and 30% brighter vision than with conventional headlamps, thus increasing visibility.



AGR seating

The relaxing high seating position gives a comfortable lookout. Heated and ventilated ergonomic AGR front seats (certified by the AGR – Campaign for Healthier Backs) give support on long trips. They adjust electrically in up to 16 ways for the perfect sitting position.

LED headlamps with Adaptive Forward Lighting

The Adaptive headlights look ahead of curves and keep the high beam activated without affecting oncoming vehicles. It also automatically adapts to driving conditions.

Advanced Park Assist

True hands-free autonomous parking. The system scans for potential parking bays and guides the grandland x into a pre-selected bay.

Navigation system with 8˝ touch screen

The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible Radio R 4.0 IntelliLink also comes as standard. The modern infotainment system brings the world of smartphones into the car while ensuring easy access via the eight-inch colour touchscreen or via voice.

Power tailgate

The Grandland X features a power tailgate. All it takes to open or close the tailgate is a little swing of the foot beneath the rear bumper.

Pricing at Launch:

Opel Grandland X 1.6T A/T | R429 000

Opel Grandland X 1.6T Enjoy A/T | R465 000

Opel Grandland X 1.6T Cosmo A/T | R565 000

We unfortunately did not have the opportunity to drive the Grandland X so all of the above is info via the manufacturer. Once a comprehensive 7-day test is done on the car, a follow up article will be posted

