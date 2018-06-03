VW Crafter Commercial Vehicle.

Volkswagen Commercial vehicles have launched an updated version of their hard working Crafter . Which in contrast to its predecessor, has additional basic specs on board. This includes – safety features such as side-wind compensation system, Hill Hold Assist and Automatic Post-Collision Braking System and a steering wheel with height and telescoping adjustment.

Being a cargo carrier by and large, the Crafter offers a myriad of traffic and cargo carrying solutions as follows- Tops in economy and environmental compatibility. The Crafter’s fundamentally new exterior design give the model improved consumption and emission figures. The extremely reliable engine, which is designed for both local and long-distance operation, ensures downtime is never a problem. The new Crafter also scores points with its robustness and low maintenance and repair costs, all of which have a positive effect on total cost of ownership over the vehicle life cycle.



Outstanding functionality and everyday utility. The optimal package dimensions of the new Crafter enable maximum utility. For example, the new Crafter cleverly combines extensive cargo capacity with minimal external dimensions, which makes the vehicle extremely manoeuvrable yet also completely solid in its handling, regardless of how much payload it’s carrying. In terms of cargo area length and capacity as well, the new Crafter is superior.

Best possible variety. For the first time, the new Crafter now offers an extremely wide range of derivatives, even in high tonnage versions. In South Africa, the 2.0-litre TDI engine is available with 103 kW of power. Customers have a choice between front and rear wheel drive. The 4-cylinder TDI engine has a torque of 340Nm and fuel consumption of between 7.3 to 7.6litres/100km depending on the model.

Up to three different vehicle lengths are available depending on the model chosen, and the closed body variants come with up to three different roof heights (optional feature). As a panel van and Kombi, the new Crafter is available in various lengths (5986 mm, 6836 mm or, for the panel van, 7391 mm as well) and heights (2355 mm, 2625 mm or, for the panel van, 2637 mm as well).



Dimensions: In the front-wheel drive version, it offers a maximum cargo capacity of 10.7 m³ with a permissible gross weight of 3.5 – 3.55 t. The cargo width between wheel arches of 1,380 mm and a maximum cargo compartment length of 3,201 mm give it the best package dimensions of its vehicle class.

Added to this is a better driver assistance on-board system, such as a parking assistant (Park Assist) and an assistant for manoeuvring a trailer (Trailer Assist). Other optional assistance systems include the “ACC Follow to Stop” adaptive cruise control system and the Front Assist emergency braking system.

Standard features include the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System, the side wind assistant and driver alert system. Available passive safety systems include – along with front, side and head airbags for the driver and front passenger – a reversing camera (optional), Rear Traffic Alert (optional), and sensor-based side protection (optional) that was specially developed for the new Crafter. Finally, optional LED headlights and cornering lights ensure a clear view of the road ahead at night.

The new Crafter provides various well thought-out preparations for superstructure manufacturers: an optional universal cargo floor is equipped with shelving mounts, so that existing shelving systems from lease vehicles or previous models can be installed for all common suppliers of customisation solutions. Available as an option are a second compressor for refrigeration or fresh produce applications, four variants of a second battery and a second air conditioner.

A new plant for the Crafter. A new production facility was built in Wrzesnia, Poland, especially for the new Crafter.



New Crafter Prices (VAT and emissions tax included)

Crafter 35 (MCV) Panel Van – R509 700

Crafter 35 (LCV) Panel Van – R588 100

Crafter 50 LWB (Bus Conversion Ready) – R625 800

Crafter 50 LWB (Panel Van) – R625 800

Crafter 50 LWB with overhang (Bus Conversion ready) – R635 800

Crafter 50 LWB with overhang (Panel Van) – R635 800

The new Crafter comes standard with a 2year/unlimited km Manufacturer Warranty, 5 year/120 000km Genuine Automotion Service Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. Service interval is 20 000km.

The VW Crafter was not driven due to the license required to drive it so all info is from the manufacturer.

