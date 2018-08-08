Driven- Ford Fiesta.

I recently had the pleasure of driving the all-new Ford Fiesta. The fiesta has remained a long-standing favourite among a variety of age groups, particularly among millennials. I was very interested in the car myself and was keen to see the improvements made for Ford’s 2018 line-up.



Exterior Styling.

In terms of the 2018 Ford Fiesta, the styling remains true to Fords iconic shape of the modern Fiesta design ethos. The changes that are immediately noticeable is that the car has softer lines to it, giving it a more elegant and grown up feel to it compared to its predecessor. It essentially maintains everything that made the fiesta visually appealing with its slightly wedge-shaped design, and then refined it.

Adding a pop of colour to the celebrated cornerstone of Fords line, two brand new colours were introduced which include Chrome Copper and Blue Wave which further reflects on the elegance of the new face of the Fiesta. The model I drove was Chrome Copper and found that the colour really brought out a lot of character in the new design.



Interior Styling.

I was really impressed by the interior as the all new Fiesta’s interior was a significant improvement from its predecessor. Soft-touch materials were used throughout the interior making for a very comfortable drive. What I have always enjoyed about Ford, and the Fiesta is the ease of use of their media screen and tech. The centre console is decluttered and streamlined in comparison to its predecessor by having fewer buttons but still maintains the same functions through the use of the 6.5-inch touch screen Synch3 system which includes navigation. I found the interior comfy and spacious enough for my needs, it also has a nice boot for carrying luggage.



It’s a Fiesta!

Staying true to its name, Ford has ensured that the all new Fiesta delivers a significant improvement whilst ensuring that it is still as fun to drive if not more so! The new Fiesta has a smoother drive and smoother gear change that feels effortless and packs a punch that with a swift acceleration and safe and secure handling on the road. The engine is zippy, and on my commute to varsity in Pretoria, found it a joy in the endless traffic, with over taking a breeze. There is an added advantage of hill assist which I found to be a nice touch on the manual transmission.

Price.

Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Trend 6MT R261 900

Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Trend 6AT R277 300

Fiesta 1.5 TDCi Trend 6MT R292 500

Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 6MT R295 900

Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 6AT R310 600



All models come standard with Ford Protect, which includes a four-year/120 000km comprehensive warranty, a three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and a five-year/unlimited km corrosion warranty. A four-year/60 000km service plan is also included, with 15 000km service intervals.

Overall I found the Fiesta to be a very enjoyable experience which delivered a very smooth and comfortable drive and included a lot of premium features to present a very enticing package that I would certainly recommend to fellow millennials. Pricing is still a bit steep for a student, but I can also perhaps look at the Figo in due course.

