Driven-All New Renault Duster.

Not everyone’s favourite, but certainly one of mine, the New Renault Duster has landed in SA. Always known as a rugged , tough compact SUV, after selling over two million cars globally, the Duster has been revamped seven successful years after its original release. The All-New Renault Duster boasts all-new exterior styling to deliver a distinctly assertive and robust look. The car offers a step-up in perceived quality with a totally redesigned interior for a comfortable and user-friendly cabin experience. It has far more attractive looks than its predecessor.

Equipped with new driving aids and new equipment, the All-New Duster is a genuine SUV – both versatile and comfortable for everyday driving.

The original Renault Duster was designed and engineered to adeptly master tough road conditions, but in a more modest form. The Duster has proved to be extremely popular in the SA market with over 15,000 units sold to date since its initial launch.

Exterior Styling.

The All-New Renault Duster looks broader, and more muscular with a distictive & assertive front end, and rear, which makes it look stronger and more stable. It comes with either 16’’ or 17’’ wheels and more visually appealing aluminium roof handles.It also has front & rear skind plates that emphasize its off-road cred.

To top it all, the New Renault Duster now has even greater off-road capabilities evident by the class-leading ground clearance of 210mm, with approach and departure angles suited for all terrain driving.



Into the Cabin.

The interior of the All-New Renault Duster is much more spacious and comfortable than before. It has improved quality upholstery, and a more focused and defined dashboard. Th MultiMedia screen offers more options, and ease of control from steering wheel is a feature.

The New Duster also offers a modular interior layout to easily adapt to needs, with the rear bench seat featuring a 1/3 – 2/3 split-fold function, while the boot boasts record loading capacity of up to 478L.

The New Renault Duster presents easier driving with keyless entry. A hands-free card automatically unlocks the doors as one approaches the vehicle and automatically locks the car as you walk away. A handy stop start button allows for the convenience of just pressing a button to start or stop the vehicle without necessitating direct use of the key card.

And to facilitate stress-free everyday driving, Blind Spot warning detects any obscured vehicles whilst the Automatic Climate Control, Speed Limiter and Cruise Control functions provide superb driving support on the open road.



The Drive.

The All-New Renault Duster is distinct through its range of high-class equipment to enhance the vehicle’s off-road prowess, such as Hill Descent Control within the 4×4 model, enabling smooth descent of hills without use of the brake. A MultiView Camera allows for easy visibility of the front, rear or side terrain, triggered by the reverse gear or by a simple touch of the dedicated button.

The innovative 4×4 monitor allows one to even check the pitch and roll angles of the Duster at any given time.

With the Transmission Mode Selector on the 4×4 Model, the driver is able to switch between 3 driving modes: 2WD Mode where the engine torque is distributed to the front wheels, Automatic Mode allowing distribution of engine torque over the 4 wheels or Lock Mode for engine torque distribution to all four wheels.

The New Duster offers a multitude of advanced active and passive safety technology as standard across the range, such as ABS [Anti-Lock Braking System] with EBD [Electronic Brake Force Distribution] in conjunction with EBA [Emergency Brake Assist], making it possible to maintain control over the trajectory in the event of heavy braking.

Rear Park Distance Control enables easier parking manoeuvres by warning the driver of obstacles situated behind the vehicle by a sequence of beeps which speed up the closer you are to them. Hill Start Assist, triggered by taking one’s foot off the brake, takes over the vehicle by holding it steady for 2 seconds, allowing the driver to accelerate normally without stalling or rolling back.



Engines.

The All-New Renault Duster comes with two fuel options and three engine options.

There is a choice between the 1.6L 16V and two versions of the incredible 1.5 dCi turbo engine.

With the Duster 1.5 dCi, driver confidence and comfort are brought to the fore. The Diesel 1.5 dCi 4×2’s engine has outputs of 66kW and 210Nm and consumes from only 5.1L/100km. The 4×2 EDC and 4×4 Manual versions have outputs of 80kW and 250Nm with consumption from only 4.8L/100km.

For greater comfort and pleasure, the 6-speed Dual-Clutch EDC Automatic gearbox is now available with the 1.5 dCi Diesel engine. Upshifting is fast and smooth, with no jerking or loss in acceleration, with fuel consumption is comparable to that of the Manual from only 4.8L/100km. The previous Duster had very short 1st and second gears, which made it an awkward drive, you have none of that with the EDC auto box, and it drives beautifully.

As is standard across Renault’s entire product range, the All-New Renault Duster Model ranges comes standard with a 5-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty. Services take place at 15 000km intervals, and a standard 3year/45000km service plan applies.

The All-New Renault Duster has a bolder personality, both inside and out, and is now way better equipped to take the SUV Market by storm. It certainly will be a contender for Car of the Year again.



RECOMMENDED RETAIL PRICING

– NEW Renault DUSTER 1.6 Expression 4X2 R249 900

– NEW Renault DUSTER 1.5 dCi Dynamique 4×2 R282 900

– NEW Renault DUSTER 1.5 dCi Dynamique EDC 4×2 R316 900

– NEW Renault DUSTER 1.5 dCi Dynamique 4×4 R321 900

– NEW Renault DUSTER 1.5 dCi Prestige EDC 4×2 R334 900

To sum up, the New Duster is much improved, and much like when it was first launched, has captured the imagination of the motoring scribes, and certainly will do so with the public.

