Driven- The Updated Datsun Go & Go+

Last week we had the opportunity to experience the updated Datsun Go & Go+ models in Johannesburg. Always was going to be a challenge doing that at altitude, but the Go performed with aplomb. Many buyers require a car that is a true value proposition, that is affordable, has low running costs, and that is reliable to boot. Enter the Datsun Go, that with two of its rivals, make up a large portion of the A segment sales.

Exterior Styling.

With the new grille & bumpers, and the daytime running lights, it cuts an impressive figure. Added to that is the 14 inch wheels, which seem to give the Datsun Go much needed stability on the road. I recently bought the previous model for my mother, and the new model is much more planted, and handles better through corners.

Standard specification includes coloured electric side mirrors, reverse parking sensors, intermittent wipers, central locking, an immobiliser, ABS, driver and passenger airbags, and retractable seatbelts while the LUX grade benefits from daytime running lights, a rear wiper with washer and body colour door handles.



More Refined Cabin.

Inside, the new GO and GO+ have Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity (as standard during the launch period), Bluetooth and USB, a glove box lid, front and rear power windows, electric power steering, electrically adjustable mirrors, redesigned individual seats for the driver and front passenger. The LUX grade GO models have an independent tachometer and a silver finish on the aircon dial, vent and door handles. The cabin has more damping than its predecessor, and is much more quiet, with minimal road noise.



Also tested was the 7-seater Go+ which is a panel van for aspiring business owners. It has a new 7 inch touchscreen which give an air of sophistication. Also available is the follow me home lights, which stay illuminated as you exit the car, to allow light as you walk to your destination. And the rear parking sensor is something normally found in premium cars, and gives the driver confidence when parking.



The New GO and GO+ models are powered by the energetic 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 50kW at 5,000rpm and 104Nm at 4,000rpm paired with a smooth 5-speed manual transmission. This seems low, but driving back to Lanseria airport on the N14, it gave a good account of itself.

The new Datsun GO and GO+ benefit from the impressive fuel efficiency of the 1.2-litre engine, which has a combined consumption of 5.2 litres per 100km to ensure that increases in the petrol price don’t put a damper on your driving pleasure.

The Go can be customized with accessories, and the model we drove , had 15 inch alloys and a roof spoiler, which added to its presence. A huge plus is the addition of a passenger airbag in the cabin, which increases safety.



Pricing.

These Datsun GO and GO+ models come with a standard 3-year/100,000km warranty and an optional service plan. In addition, consumers will receive one-year insurance with the purchase of a GO or GO+. Transform your life today with a car that allows you to tackle life on your terms and in your own style.

Datsun GO Mid Spec: R144 500

Datsun GO Lux Spec: R165 500

Datsun GO+ 7-seater Mid: R154 200

Datsun GO+ 7-seater Lux: R175 900

Datsun GO+ Panel Van: R155 200

The Datsun Go can happily join the host of value proposition cars with added confidence, and should with the correct marketing, outdo those said rivals in the sales dept.

