Driven-BMW X4

Had the pleasure of driving the All New BMW X4 recently, it is a SAC( Sports Activity Coupe) in the mid size range.Selling around 200 000 units when first launched in 2014, the new generation X4 is being touted as having more enhanced driving dynamics, a more dynamic exterior design & more premium layout in the interior.

Two BMW M Performance models have been added to ensure that the X4 is considered infinitely more sporty than it’s predecessor. A lot of BMW models have been called an athlete, however, in this case the X4 looks muscular and sculpted indeed.

Exterior.

The X4 has been stretched slightly- 81mm, and is a bit wider-37mm, which, coupled with the distinctive kidney grille with it’s three dimensional look, twin headlamps and fog lights, lend itself to have a dynamic aura. LED tech is standard in all models.

The sloping Coupe roofline slides into the C-pillar, and makes the rear look like a muscular animal ready to pounce. At the rear the LED lights, placed wide at each side, give the SAC width, with the sporty twin-tail pipes giving brevity to the performance of the X4. The two M PERFORMANCE models obviously enhance this sportiness to a new level, with individually designed air intakes, side skirts and rear underguard element.

The M Sport model has an undeniably dynamic look, clearly stating its eagerness to deliver intense sportiness on the open road with its aerodynamically optimised front/rear aprons and side skirts, and accents in High-gloss Black. Different models come in either 18 or 19 inch wheels. The X4 is really a thought provoking vehicle, mostly, can I jump in and really drive this beauty!!

Into the Cabin

The interior has a a premium feel, with the dash having controls close to hand, very driver focused as you would expect from a BMW, with raised seating giving a good view ahead. The sports seats are snug and give a racing feel, and high-class materials give the luxury soft touch feel, that you would expect with a premium car.

Ambient lighting is available in different colours to set the mood, keyless entry & start/stop button are a must, and there are a myriad of storage pockets and binnacles in the cabin. Of course the M models have the M leather steering wheel, and specific racing seats, aluminium strips etc to differentiate it from the standard models. The cabin made me feel good, and set the mood for the awesome drive.

Another new option is the BMW Display Key. Fuel level, remaining range and service information are all shown on its 2.2-inch touch display, while the key can also be used to lock the doors, close the power windows and operate the optional auxiliary heating system.

Engines.

Let’s go to the heart of this beauty, which is the powertrain. The all-new BMW X4 will be launched with a choice of latest-generation power units comprising two petrol engines and one diesel engine, two with four cylinders and 2.0-litre displacement. I drove the 2.0d engine variant. The M models come in two six-cylinder engines, whilst the latter are four cylinder.

Transmission is via an 8-speed Steptronic, which is as smooth as silk, and all models have sufficient power to get you over all terrains. Gear paddles for the more sporty minded are available on the steering wheel. I only drove the 2.0 L diesel model and I found that good for every day use. Listed below are the critical points. The handling was superb, and cornering was a dream. Listening to the sounds emanating from the M performance models, was making me extremely jealous, and they really sound throaty.

BMW X4 xDrive20i: sporty character, optimised fuel efficiency.

With its output of 135 kW, the engine in the all-new BMW X4 xDrive20i also delivers a pulsating brand of driving pleasure. Its maximum torque has been increased to 290 Nm between 1,350 and 4,250 rpm, helping the all-new BMW X4 xDrive20i to power from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds. Combined fuel consumption and emissions figures come in at 7.8 – 7.1 litres per 100 kilometres* and 178 grams* per kilometre respectively.

BMW X4 xDrive20d: efficient pulling power.

The all-new BMW X4 xDrive20d is powered by a 140 kW diesel engine whose torque peaks at 400 Nm between 1,750 and 2,500 rpm. It accelerates in 8.0 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h and returns an average consumption of 5.6 – 5.4 litres per 100 kilometres* and CO 2 emissions of 148 grams* per kilometre.

The X4 comes with a raft of safety systems to make driving a breeze and easy to keep on course. Some of them are- the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system, whose wealth of features includes the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Automatic Differential Brake (ADB-X), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Start-Off Assistant and Hill Descent Control (HDC). The Performance Control function also included as standard gives the all‑new BMW X4 even sharper handling by varying the distribution of drive torque to the rear wheels according to the situation at hand. 18-inch light-alloy wheels also form part of standard specification, while further wheel options up to 21 inches in size can be found on the list of extras.

The Driving Assist Plus safety package – unmatched by any rival – offers drivers of the all-new BMW X4 even more extensive assistance. Its features include the Steering and lane control assistant operational at speeds between 0 and 210 km/h, the Lane Keep Assist with active side collision protection.

Another new feature, Parking Assist Plus, helps drivers to select and manoeuvre into both parallel and perpendicular parking spaces.

So there you have it, the BMW X4 is a great coupe, and with the M performance models there is something for everyone. This is a car that I could easily see myself driving, so better start the saving process now.

Pricing.

BMW X4 2.0i R943 000.00

BMW 2.0D R943 000.00

BMW X40Mi R1132 000.00

