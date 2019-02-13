Driven-Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

So, we already knew we were going to drive a special SUV, but the Pajero Sport is such a revelation of different layers, that really ticked boxes.Listed as one of 12 finalists in the prestigious Car of The Year 2019 competition, certainly can hold its own amongst that illustrious company.It is now the flagship in the Mitsubishi range.

Styling.

The Pajero is a drive that gives a soft feel, with a quiet cabin. It has subjective styling, with a longish body and quite a distinctive back end. It has built-in roof rails, which shows that it is a serious off-roader. This adds to better fuel economy, and the Pajero Sport is quite a high rideing vehicle so you have good visibility. Drivers need to mindful of this added height going through corners at speed.

The new Pajero Sport’s athletic design with black roof mouldings, black front and rear mud guards, black windshield mouldings, colour-coded front and rear bumpers as well as a stylish rear spoiler, sets this new Mitsubishi SUV apart from its competitors. It has a ladder frame system for under pinning, which gives it a stable and good ride.

Luxurious Cabin.

With its pronounced length, it has class leading space & comfort with room for all, and is a proper 7-seater, with seats that fold away for more luggage space.

Soft-feel leather seats further enhance the quality feel of the new Pajero Sport. The driver seat is electrically adjustable. The second row of seats offers a 60:40 split with tumble, reclining and sliding function with a centre armrest and cup holders.

Passenger comfort is improved with a tilt and telescopic steering wheel with paddle shifts, rear park distance control with a rear-view camera, dual automatic air conditioning with rear passenger temperature controls and an electric parking brake.

Other standard features, among many others, include a keyless operating system with electronic start function, multi-function leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Bluetooth with hands-free voice control and fold-away electric door mirrors incorporating turn indicators.

Engine.

Powered by a super-responsive 2.4L MIVEC Turbo Diesel Engine producing 133kW at 3 500 rpm and 430Nm of torque at 2 500 rpm, driving the wheels through its state-of-the-art 8-speed Automatic Transmission with Intelligent Shift Control, the Pajero Sport 4×2 now boasts a Towing Mass of 2 700 kg, with the 4×4 derivative now able to tow a trailer or off-road caravan up to 2 790 kg.

The new Pajero Sport line-up consists of two high-specification derivatives, 4×4 and 4×2, powered by Mitsubishi’s new-generation super-responsive MIVEC turbo diesel engine, mated to a smooth all-new, class-leading 8-speed automatic transmission (including transfer gearing with low range for the four-wheel drive derivative).

The Pajero feels good on the road and power is sufficient, even at altitude, which often robs the engine of vital power. It is fitted with the latest 4×4 Super Select II 4WD SYSTEM offering 4-drive modes, with Hill-descent as well.

In addition, Electronic Off-road Assistance is available to allow the driver to improve the off-road performance of the Pajero Sport by selecting the Gravel, Mud/Snow or Sand mode in 4HLc to suit surface conditions and optimise engine output, transmission settings and braking for superior traction.

5-star safety

Nothing is more important to Mitsubishi Motors than safety. Significant passenger protection features coupled with Mitsubishi’s Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) body construction have earned the all-new Pajero Sport the maximum score in the Australian ANCAP safety test – a rating of 5 stars, making it one of the safest sport utility vehicles on (and off) the road.

Standard built-in safety features which include Active Stability and Traction Control (ASTC), ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), BAS (Brake Assist System), Brake Override System and six airbags (Driver, Passenger, Seat and Side Curtains) round off the safety package now on offer by the new Pajero Sport. Hill Descent Control and the new electronic Off-Road Mode Control add additional safety benefits to Pajero Sport’s impressive off-road performance.

Pricing.

Pajero Sport 2.4 D4 MIVEC 2WD 8-speed A/T R569,995

Pajero Sport 2.4 D4 MIVEC 4WD 8-speed A/T R599,995

In summing up, I drive this SUV to the Lowveld and into Kruger Park, where it acquitted itself well, over rough roads. It drove very well over the tar roads in the Lowveld as well. We were loaded fairly heavily, but did not have to fold the seats down. It is definitely a contender in its class for Coty 2019