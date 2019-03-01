Driven-Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

Popped down to Cape to drive the All-New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, a compact SUV that certainly has trendy and great looks, offering a change from the norm. This a great addition to the range that includes-(ASX, Outlander, Pajero, Pajero Sport, Triton and now the Eclipse Cross). Having already sold 80 000 units globally since it’s launch 12 months ago, it has a sporty looks, coupe styling, and brings a modern take on the genre of compact SUV.

Winning a host of international awards, including the prestigious GOOD DESIGN award for Design Excellence and Design Innovation, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross was named the Automotive Researchers’ & Journalists’ Conference of Japan “RJC Car of the Year 2019”.

Judges praised the sharp looks, excellent rough-road performance and well-balanced drivability of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

Styling

The red diamond colour of the launch cars was the first striking feature of the all-new Eclipse Cross CVT, which will be available in 4×2 and all-wheel drive (AWD). Red Diamond is the most premium exterior finish ever offered by Mitsubishi Motors. The Eclipse looks good

The distinctive shape and design of the exterior fills the driver with confidence. Like an athlete in motion, the sculpted wedge shape and sharp, dynamic character lines leave a strong impression wherever you go. Th rear end with it’s split window looks quite sporty, and the front end with the air intakes and big headlamps with the grille give it a confident stance.

Outstanding exterior features include:

Electric Adjustable Fold-away Mirrors with Indicator Light

Projector Halogen Headlights with Manual Levelling Device

DRL (Daytime Running Lights)

Dusk Sensing Headlamps

Front Fog Lamps

Headlamp Washer

Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers

Front and Rear Park Distance Control

Rear Spoiler with High-mounted Stop Lamp

Front Bumper Skid Plate (Silver)

Tailgate Garnish (Chrome)

18″ Alloy Wheels

Full-size spare wheel

Roof Rails



Interior.

The interior has good materials used, which give it a better end feel. The seats are comfortable, with bolstered seats giving the driver relaxed support and unchallenged visibility. There is sufficient room in the rear, and the boot space is good, with fold down options as you would expect.

The HUD conveys relevant vehicle information in full colour above the instrument cluster for easy viewing without the driver having to take his or her eyes off the road. The image brightness and display height can be adjusted to suit driver preference and time of day.

The screen extends or retracts when the ignition is turned on or off.

Other features are available, including:

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Multi-function Leather Steering Wheel with Audio and Cruise Control

Bluetooth with Hands-free Voice Control

Paddle Shifts

Electric Windows (front and rear)

Driver Window Auto up/down function

Automatic Air-conditioning with Rear Passenger Vent Duct

Leather Seats

Slide and tilt-adjustable rear seats with 60/40 split

Electric Adjustable Driver Seat and Heated Front Seats

Accessory Sockets and USB Ports

As an optional extra, connecting your mobile device to a 7” touchscreen Infotainment system (with built-in GPS) via Bluetooth allows the driver through Voice Control to access the phone’s compatible apps and stored information to get directions, make calls, send and receive messages and enjoy music from the phone or any Apple Car Play and Android compatible device.

Standard equipment is a standard touch-screen radio.

Everything is taken care of thanks to a smartphone storage tray and USB connectors in the centre console.

Engines & Transmission.

The Eclipse comes with a 6-speed CVT gearbox with Sports Mode coupled to Mitsubishi’s 2.0-litre MIVEC petrol engine.

Whilst we found it had enough power, the CVT gearbox was whining a bit, and hunted for gears, and this was down at sea-level. However top-end was no problem, and once it was through the gears it was good for a gallop. You would expect this from the output of 110 kW @ 6 000 rpm and 198 Nm of torque at 4 200 rpm.

Handling was good in the al-wheel drive variant, S-AWC guarantees ultimate driving safety through the electronically-controlled AWD System which distributes driving torque as required. This leads to ultimate longitudinal driving force distribution while the Active Yaw Control (AYC) ensures excellent lateral driving force distribution. This allows additional steering assistance on any terrain.

If the driver unintentionally brakes or accelerates too much in a normal turn in slippery conditions, the system helps the driver to maintain control safely with usual steering inputs.

S-AWC detects the vehicle’s position, decides the proper torque distribution between the front and rear and left and right wheels using power and brake control, ensuring sure-footed control. In the AWD version, the driver can choose the AUTO, SNOW or GRAVEL drive mode depending on road conditions to enhance accuracy, straight-line stability and manoeuvrability on slippery surfaces.

The CVT with 6-step Sports Mode contributes to the 2.0ℓ MIVEC engine’s outstanding fuel consumption of 7.9 ℓ/100 km (combined cycle) for the 4×2 and 8.1 ℓ/100km for the AWD derivative.

Safety is as you would expect of any modern car, top notch and includes-7 airbags, including driver and front passenger, side and curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag, which provides an extra level of protection when the driver might need it most.

Highlighted by the advanced and brand-new S-AWC in the AWD version, both versions have:

RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) Body Construction

7 Airbags

Side-impact Protection Bars

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)

AYC (Active Yaw Control)

EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution)

BAS (Brake Assist System)

HAS (Hill Start Assist System)

ASTC (Active Stability and Traction Control)

EPB (Electric Parking Brake)

EPS (Electronic Power Steering)

Central Door Locking with Motion Lock

Anti-theft Protection Device

Keyless Operating System

Rear View Camera

Pricing:

Pricing looks fairly competitive.

Eclipse Cross 2.0L CVT 4×2 R399 995

Eclipse Cross 2.0L CVT AWD R449 995

Both models are covered by Mitsubishi’s Manufacturer’s Warranty of 3 years or 100 000km, a 5-year / 90 000 km Service Plan and a

5-year / unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance.

Service intervals are every 15 000 km.

The Eclipse joins a segment that is starting to look cluttered with all the options of compact Crossover, but it is a sporty and impressive looking SUV, that should find ready buyers from the faithful fans of the brand. We liked the looks and the styling.