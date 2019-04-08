Driven-Mitsubishi Triton.

I have always been a fan of the Mitsubishi brand, believing that they make good, solid motor vehicles, and this year have seen the launch of the Eclipse Cross, and more recently, the Triton bakkie. It comes with new looks, and and a few under the bonnet changes, giving it a tougher, more modern look.

Building bakkies for 40 years already, the Mitsubishi corporation is part of the Renault/ Nissan alliance, which is the largest motor company in the world. Celebrating four decades with a tough new look and a host of enhanced exterior and interior features, the 2019 Triton also has an all-new 6-speed automatic transmission.

The new 2019 Triton also boasts more powerful styling that incorporates the latest iteration of the Dynamic Shield front design concept; an enhanced 4WD system that delivers improved off-road performance, and the latest in active safety and driver assistance systems.

Exterior & Interior Styling Changes.

The most noticeable change is to the Triton front end, where the new styling comes courtesy of the ‘’Dynamic Shield’’ concept, giving the Triton a more powerful & imposing look. The fog lights have a new housing that is fairly large and low down on both sides below the grille, this gives authority to the nose.

The rear lighting and bumper parts become part of the tough design, framing the front and rear designs and adding visual width. The power tailgate is a nice touch as many of them drop annoyingly when activated, this one drops slowly.

The new Triton also comes in fashionable colours i.e. Sunflare Orange, Diamond White Metallic and Graphite Grey Metallic, adding more appeal to the range.

Cabin.

The Triton is updated with more premium touch materials in the cabin, and have stitching on the floor, armrests and parking brake. The steering wheel is multi-function, and has audio and cruise control, a absolute must these days. Bluetooth and hands free voice control are also available.

For media the infotainment system is Auto Android & Apple Carplay enabled. Dual zone climate control and electric windows make things easy, and it has a number of USB sockets. Soft leather seats and electrically adjustable driver seat top it off.

Engine & Transmission.

The Triton is still powered by the trusted and tested 2.4L MIVEC Turbo Diesel Engine, but now boasts a new 6-speed Automatic Transmission, bringing into line with it’s competition. We found it to be smooth and efficient.

At a glance the stats are as follows:

Common Rail Direct Injection

133kW@3500rpm

430Nm@2500rpm

Fuel consumption: 7,5 litre per 100 km in the combined cycle (7,6 L/100 km for the new 6-speed automatic)

The latest Triton also benefits from the following:





Super Select II 4WD System*

Electronic Off-road Assistance**

Hill Descent Control**

Rear Diff Lock*

3100kg Towing Mass (Braked)



* 2.4L DI-DC M/T 4X4

** 2.4L DI-DC A/T 4X4

Of course the Triton bakkie’s most valuable attribute is it’s superb off-road ability. And the Triton has the latest Super-Select II 4WD, which delivers optimum traction and handling characteristics for any given surface, delivering improved off-road performance.



Turning radius – 5,9 m

Ground clearance – 220 mm

28º Approach Angle

23º Departure Angle

25º Ramp Breakover Angle

The hill descent control is fantastic, and was tested on a steep slope in the Magaliesburg. It held the road in a steady descent with no braking whatsoever. Locked in 4LL mode it is virtually foolproof.

Safety:

The new Triton is “Engineered Beyond Tough” and retains the current model’s ultra-durable and highly reliable ladder-type frame and high impact-safety cabin structure while featuring class-leading advanced active safety and driver assistance systems, including:

RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) Body Construction

7 Airbags

Side-impact Protection Bars

Collapsible Steering Column

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

ASTC (Active Stability and Traction Control)

ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)

EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution)

BAS (Brake Assist System)

HSA (Hill Start Assist System)

Pricing.

New Triton 2.4L DI-DC M/T 4×2 – R509 995

New Triton 2.4L DI-DC A/T 4×2 – R529 995

New Triton 2.4L DI-DC M/T 4×4 – R569 995

New Triton 2.4L DI-DC A/T 4×4 – R589 995

The new Triton is covered by Mitsubishi’s Manufacturer’s Warranty of 3 years or 100 000km and a 5-year / 90 000 km Service Plan and a 5-year / unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance. Service intervals are every 10 000 km.

As with it’s other models, the Mitsubishi Triton will retain brand loyalty, and find ready buyers. The pricing is keen, and some 25k better priced than its competitors. And with it’s fearsome off-road reputation, it really is a good buy.