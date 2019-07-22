Driven-Renault KWID with ABS

Drove the entry level Renault KWID recently, and it has grown ABS, no not abs as in stomach, but as in ABS braking. Adding another safety feature to this highly popular offering. Having sold over 20 000 units since original launch back in 2016, it does very well indeed in it’s segment.

The introduction of ABS is welcome, seeing that when it was first launched, it did not have passenger seat belts. It also adds Apple CarPlay and Android mirroring, so should be more appealing all round.

An innovative and affordable entry-level vehicle, the new Renault KWID overturns established entry segment design cues thanks to its robust, stylish exterior plus a modern and inviting interior equipped with generous cabin space as well as features and fitments normally unattainable in its class.

Innovative features that ensure that driver and passengers stay connected include a state-of-the-art user-friendly multi-media system complete with a first-in-class large 7” (18cm) touchscreen colour display, encased in its piano black centre console with chrome surround (Dynamique only). The Multimedia system comes with a range of functions such as Bluetooth® audio streaming and hands-free telephony, USB & AUX-input ports, speed sensing volume control, and has now been





upgraded to incorporate smartphone mirroring with Apple Car Play® and Android Auto compatibility, allowing consumers the benefit of using their preferred smartphone maps application, for example, Google Maps or Waze.

The Renault KWID now also offers seatbelt warning functionality, alerting consumers to buckle up through a consistent flashing light and an escalating alert tone, as a safety precaution.

The Renault KWID is powered by an innovative 1.0 litre 3-cylinder Smart Control efficiency (SCe) engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, which make driving both smooth and engaging, with automatic offerings planned for later. It has a reasonably high driving position of 180mm to be able to get around minor obstacles. It has fair boot space of 300 litres

Key features include:

One of the lightest engines in the 1 litre range with aluminium cylinder block and head. Optimized usage of composite materials for weight reduction.

Low friction design: Features include steel forged crankshaft with optimized bearing dimensions.

Stainless steel close coupled catalytic converter for quick warm-up and best emission / consumption balance.

F1-inspired state-of-the-art technology: Double loop Lambda monitoring and electrical controlled throttle body for accurate air / fuel ratio monitoring; knock sensor for automatic spark advance adjustment to fuel quality.

Optimized valve timing for increased volumetric efficiency in order to achieve a flatter torque band.

One of best-in-class power-to-weight ratios.





PEACE-OF-MIND REMAINS STANDARD

As is standard across Renault’s entire product range, the Renault KWID model range comes standard with a 5-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty, plus a 2-year service plan, with services scheduled at15 000km intervals.

RECOMMENDED RETAIL PRICING [Inclusive of VAT]

NEW Renault KWID Expression 1.0-litre SCe R 134 900

NEW Renault KWID Dynamique 1.0-litre SCe R 144 900

NEW Renault KWID Dynamique AMT 1.0-litre SCe R 154 900

NEW Renault KWID Climber 1.0-litre SCe R 154 900

This little car drives very well, and it zooms around town with zip. I like the looks, and by adding the extra safety features, which are also driver and passenger airbags, it just makes it all the more appealing..