Driven-Nissan Navara Stealth.

Always liked Nissan product, having owned a number of models myself, so was pleased to drive the auto version of the Navara Stealth. Launched recently, with 50 years of heritage in SA, it comes with a plethora of new design updates to make it even more appealing.

Standard silver and chrome detailing on the exterior gives way to sleek, black trims; while newly added orange accents – on the grill and front bumper, side mirrors and side steps – give the new Navara a character that is both edgy and bold and one to match that of its driver. Roll-bar, side steps and black alloy wheels completes the picture.

This two-tone colouration is carried through into the interior, with seats featuring black leather side bolsters and orange material inserts and stitching which both contrast and complement one another to give the cabin a strong, modern feel.

This rugged off-roader combines distinctive, rugged aesthetics with superior performance.

The Navara comes in 2-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive configuration featuring the Navara twin turbo engine with 140kW power and 450Nm torque, as well as a 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed automatic transmission and a 5-link coil rear suspension, to further optimize the driving experience.

It also comes with an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, geared at moving Nissan customers towards safer and more sustainable driving.

Always loved the drive in the Navara, thanks to the 5-Link coil rear suspension, that gives a very car-like feel.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies that feature in the new pickup include, the Intelligent Key System, the Intelligent 4×4 System – which assists drivers in smooth cornering by adjusting power output to the front and rear wheels – and Hill Start Assist.

The new Navara also comes with Intelligent Around View Monitor, which uses four cameras positioned at different points around the pickup to give the driver a 360-degree, aerial view of the vehicle and its surrounds.

The Nissan Navara Stealth starts from R582 200 and comes with Nissan Assured, including a comprehensive 3-year/90,000km service plan plus a class-leading 6-year/150,000km warranty with Nissan Assured.

Loved the auto gearbox, and the Stealth looks great in Grey and White, the Black looks the part, but is quite prone to scratching. Quite a lot of room in the back of the cabin, which seems to have more than some of it’s competitors.