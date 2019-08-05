Driven Opel Corsa 120Y Special Edition.

I recently drove the Opel Corsa 120Y Special Edition for a few days. And was once again impressed with the package from the German marque, now owned by Peugeot. It’s been available since March, and based on the popular Corsa, it comes with extra styling and specifications. The hallmark of this model is the frugality of it’s fuel consumption.

Some styling changes that have taken place are 16” Gun Metal Silver Alloy Wheels, which give a sporty air. It comes with a stylish belt line, and some chrome mouldings as well. The unique Opel 120Y door sill plates are nice, and the upgraded Allure cloth trim and embroidered 120Y velour mats, gives it a good look.

In the cabin you have the Trendsetting 7” Touchscreen Opel IntelliLink Infotainment System with Apple CarPlayTM and Android Auto, and sound system with 6 Premium Speakers. You also have Rear-view Camera, and Front & Rear Park-Assist. For safety you add ABS braking ESP / HAS & Driver & Passenger & Front Seat Side & Curtain Airbags. ISOFIX Child Seat anchorage is available for the kiddies. The 120Y has Anti-Theft Alarm & Immobiliser & Remote-Controlled Central Locking to keep your car intact.

The 120Y is a zippy drive with it’s 1.0 L engine, and has no trouble in exceeding the speed limit on a highway or open road. It boasts frugal economy and has claimed usage of Urban (l/100 km) – 5.6L Extra-Urban (l/100 km) – 4.1L, Combined Cycle (l/100 km) – 4.6L.

Priced at R259 900 the CORSA 120Y in particular, shows that it is a core brand characteristic to always offer customers more than they expect in the respective vehicle class. The OPEL CORSA is as suited to singles and couples as it is to whole families – since 1982 more than 13.5 million units have been produced worldwide.

The Opel Corsa 120Y impressed with its small capacity turbocharged engine, value for money, practicality, brand strength, warranty and service plan, comfortable ride, handling and comprehensive safety features.