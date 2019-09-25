Driven-Peugeot 5008

A new day and another 7-seater to review. This time the opposition French Marque with the Peugeot 5008. The 5008 SUV comes as a people carrier as well as a sports utility vehicle, mainly due to the popularity of the SUV in Europe, where Peugeot still have a massive market share.

In SA they have dropped units sold to an alarming level, but new head of business, Xavier Gopille, a man of immense energy says that they will claw back this market share in a few years. So the 5008 enters the fray in the crowded and competitive C-segment.

Styling.

Peugeot make attractive looking cars, which is why it is often an anomaly that not more cars are sold. The 5008 cuts an impressive figure, it has been extended by 19cm, and it is as tall as it was, so it now has a longer, more dynamic profile. The GT Line features a contrasting Black Diamond glossy black roof projects still greater prestige, elegance, and modernity.

It offers a choice of either 18inch or 19’’ alloy wheels, and has aluminium roof rails to give it more presence. The GT-line has an optional glass sunroof, which appeals to many. The Lion with it’s distinctive claws, stand in the centre of the wide grille, with chrome fins, and carries through to the rear headlamps, which feature the three claw marks.

The rear profile – including an extra-wide tailgate and low boot sill – that also hints at just how spacious (and practical) the boot is. The use of chrome in strategic points, and the teo-tone look, give the 5008 its class and elegance.

Into the Cabin.

The cabin offers a stylish and comfortable environment, and it is 11mm wider than the previous generation model. It is certainly quite spacious in the front & rear, with three separate second-row seats and two folding seats at the back. The 5008 has a compact steering wheel, and comes with Apple CarPlay and Android connectivity, linked to MirrorLink.

Pressing a button on the steering wheel activates smartphone voice recognition (Android S-Voice or Apple Siri). Drivers can thus keep their eyes on the road while safely placing a call, selecting music, reading and sending text messages, or requesting an itinerary. Permanent connectivity is now a reality.

And then we talk about I Cockpit

With i-Cockpit® Amplify, be prepared for a richer driving experience that stimulates four senses at once:

– sight, by adjusting screen colour and compartment lighting intensity

– hearing, via musical ambience settings

– touch, through five different multipoint seat massage programmes

– smell, with a fragrance diffuser.

The vehicle offers its occupants two predefined sensory environments: ‘Boost’, in tune with a dynamic driving style, and ‘Relax’, for a mellower ambience. All of this certainly makes for an enjoyable drive.

Safety.

The 5008 comes with an array of safety features- A Safety pack, including Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) and Distance Alert

Systems (GT Line)

– Active Lane Keeping Assistance

– Driver attention warning

– Smart Beam Assistance

– Speed sign recognition and speed suggestion

– Adaptive cruise control with stop feature (automatic gearbox)

– Active blind spot monitoring

– Park Assist

Engines.

Featuring two model variants: namely the – Allure, and the GT-Line and the two petrol engines are the 1,6 LTHP pushing 121 kw, and the 2.0L HDI pushing 110kw. They both drove great, and had sufficient power for the thinner Highveld air. Not too sure on the fuel consumption, as we drove small distances, and will review this later in a 7-day test.

Pricing.

The 5008 comes with:

A 5 year / 100 000km comprehensive warranty

A 5 year / 100 000km comprehensive service plan

The pricing is as follows:

Allure 1.6 THP R 534 900, 2.0 HDI R554 900

GT-Line 1.6 THP R 579 900 2.0 HDI R 599 900

In summing up, the Peugeot marque seems to have fresh energy & momentum under the current management, and even if they do not scale the same heights as before, they will surely improve in leaps & bounds.