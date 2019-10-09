Driven-Mercedes Benz B-Class





Drove the new Mercedes-Benz B-Class this past week, and it has a far more dynamic look than its predecessor. The previous model was quite boring looking and was the orphan of the brand. And it features MBUX, which is the interactive media function, where you can ask ‘’Hey Mercedes’’ to direct you through a myriad of options on the B Class. S0 some of the changes to the B Class are that quite a few features that were exclusively for the top range S-Class, are now available in the B-Class.





The LED headlamps when ordered will come with a distinctive double torch daytime running light design, which are sporty, and are adptible with varied weather or light conditions. The rar is enhanced by a black bumper bottom section with diffuser look and chrome trim strip. The large roof spoiler, along with high-gloss black spoilers at the sides of the rear window, makes for improved aerodynamics while ensuring a sporty appearance. It has a slightly higher drive feel, which creates better visibility.





Quite a few changes to the cabin, with the dash screen being in one widescreen version with two 10.5 displays, you can also get heads-up display as an option. The circular vents, that make a play on afterburner vents in the aviation industry are not everyone’s cup of tea, but in this case they suit the car. I prefer the new rectangular shapes in the GLE. The ambient lighting display comes in 10 colour schemes to suit all palates.

It is spacious and the seats are very comfy, and the 40:20:40 seat split make the rear area more versatile for space.(1540L) An easy optional tailgate is available if you are feeling flush. Its other strengths include touch screen control as standard as well as, depending on equipment, a high-resolution Widescreen cockpit, navigation display with Augmented Reality technology plus intelligent voice control with natural speech recognition, which is activated by saying “Hey Mercedes”.





An array of safety systems that were in the S-Class are now in the B-Class and this includes features such as Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC as part of the Driving Assistance package in order to support the driver in many route-specific situations, anticipatory and conveniently adjusting the speed, e.g. when approaching bends, junctions or roundabouts. Also available are Active Emergency Stop Assist and intuitively understandable Active Lane Change Assist.

The new B-Class comes as standard with Active Brake Assist, which can help mitigate the severity of rear-end collisions with slower-moving, stopping or stationary vehicles ahead. The new B-Class comes as standard with airbags for driver and front passenger, kneebag for driver and windowbags and sidebags (combined thorax/pelvis bag). Rear sidebags are optionally available.





Engines.

We drove the new 2.0L diesel engine that pushes out 140kw, and is mated with the eight-speed 8G-DCT gearbox. A 43-litre tank is installed as standard. The car performed well, has plenty of power, and importantly, handles well to boot.







Technical data at a glance

Mercedes-Benz B200 Mercedes-Benz B200d Engine 1332/4 1950/4 Displacement 1.991 cc/L4 1.950 cc/L4 Output 120 (163)/5.55kW (hp) at rpm 110 (150)/3.400-4.000kW (hp) at rpm Peak torque 250/1.620-4.000Nm at rpm 320/1.44-3.200Nm at rpm Transmission Automatic Automatic Fuel consumption – combined 5.7-5.2 I/100km³ 4.5-4.2 I/100km³ CO2 emissions – combined 131.0-124.0g/km³ 119.0-112.0g/km³ Retail price (ZAR) R 526 900.00 R 559 100.00





The B-Class has grown up, in the sense that it is no longer a fuddy duddy, and will attract more buyers. Still expensive at half a million plus though.