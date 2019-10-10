Driven-Volvo S90

Drove the Volvo S90 recently, and despite having been around for a while now in it’s current shape, was a enjoyable test. The S90 is a sleek, stylish looking car, perhaps a bit long for some people, but in my opinion it looks the part of a luxury sedan. It is in a segment where prices are expensive, but the S90 has standard features in its line-up that make it good value.

The S90 in 2019 brings some extras, which can be optional or not. The Apple CarPlay & Android connectivity is new , but is an optional extra. Faux leather is standard, but the genuine article will cause you to deplete your wallet. Lane keeping assist, and rear Park assist are now standard, as is adaptive cruise control.

Interior.

The S90 cabin is decidedly spacious, with ample leg room, front & rear. It seats five people with the comfort that everyone deserves. And it has a cavernous boot space.

Luxury touch materials are the order of the day, and it has a vertical touch screen dominating the dash center stack. The S90 includes dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity keyless entry, push-button start, and a panoramic moonroof. Some options include four-zone automatic climate control, a cooled glove box, remote start, and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system. The vertical 9-inch touch screen is great, and the S90 has standard Bluetooth, a USB port, a 10-speaker stereo, navigation & satellite radio.

Engine & Performance.

The 2019 Volvo S90’s diesel engine pushes 178kw @4000rpm and 480 Nm of torque, so the performance is pretty good. It has a bit of turbo lag, especially on take off, and you want to drive in Sport mode at the Highveld. It is mated to an 8-speed auto gearbox, that is very smooth indeed.

Fuel consumption is a claimed 4.8 L /100km and that is phenomenal. The car handles fairly well, it is a little long, and will get you from A to B without fuss.

The S90 comes with a long list of standard active safety features, including blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, oncoming crash mitigation, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. Optional driver assistance technology includes automatic parking assist, a surround-view camera, a head-up display, automatic high beams, and adaptive headlights.

Some of the options available are: heated front sets, power operated tailgate, 360 deg camera, Bower’s and Wilkin’s sound system.

Pricing.

The Volvo S90 will cost you R 895 900.00 , and comes with 5-Year/100 000km Warranty and 5-year/100 000 maintenance plan.

It’s main competitors are the Mercedes E Class, BMW 5 series and Lexus.