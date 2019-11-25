Driven-Citroen C5 Aircross.

This week I am driving the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, as the brand begins it’s fight to get back into the SA market. This is the flagship SUV in their range, and I must say it looks good, has a classy interior, and a very smooth drive feel. Perhaps a little underpowered up at the Reef though.

Styling.

With it’s signature airbump and roof bars, with different colour accents, it makes a statement, always looking to be slightly alternate, the Citroen brand. Split headlights squint from a widescreen grille and cartoonish lines abound. Black A-, B- and C- pillars are designed to create the effect of wraparound glazing and try to make the new C5 Aircross wider and sleeker.

In the Cabin.

The cabin is very stylish, and fairly spacious, carries four comfortably, but can fit one more in. Electric seat on the drivers side makes it convenient to shift position. Steering wheel with all controls close to hand. The noise level is limited, and you have a sense of quiet on the drive.

Boot space is huge, – it starts at 520 litres and expands to 720 litres. With the seats folded down there’s a cavernous 1,630 litres of space to play with. There a number of unique storage spaces dotted around the cabin for ease of use. Tech-lovers are well catered for, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel behind the steering wheel and an 8-inch touchscreen on the dashboard covering the infotainment functions.

Three body colours, Arctic Steel, Pearlescent White and Platinum Grey and one red colour pack option will ensure that there’s a New Citroën C5 Aircross for everyone.

Engine & Drive.

The new C5 Aircross is powered by an efficient and high-performance 1.6 THP 121kW petrol engine coupled to Citroën’s EAT6 automatic gearbox. It is a very comfortable and smooth drive, mainly due to the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® suspension and Advanced Comfort seats.





Hydraulic buffers at either end of the suspension setup have all but eliminated bounce from the car’s drive. My wife was extremely complimentary about the drive feel. Safety is taken care of by- Park Sensors, Coffee Break Alert, Keyless Entry and Starting*, Electric Parking brake, Reversing camera with rear 180°camera;* Fog lights with static corner function, Active Safety Break* Active Lane Departure Warning System* Driver Attention Assist, Active Blind Spot Monitoring* Hill Start Assist

*Shine models only.





CITROËN SERVICE AND WARRANTY PLAN

1. 5 – Year / 100 000 km:

Warranty & Service plan across the range

Pricing.

R406 900 to R509 900





The Aircross C5 is a great SUV, full of quirks and a very smooth and enjoyable drive. Drawback is it lacks a bit of power. I hope that they find ready buyers for this car, as it is a joy to drive.