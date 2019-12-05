Driven-Nissan Micra.

The all-new Nissan Micra 84 kW turbo is all about swag. Now updated with a 1.0L engine instead of the 900cc it had recently, it comes with a welcome injection of extra power, especially needed for the thinner air of the Highveld. The Nissan Micra comes with some extra features, notably the snazzy Bose Personal sound system, which should appeal to the target buyers of this car.

The new engine pushing out 84 kw now, was developed in conjunction with Daimler and the Renault- Nissan Alliance and comes in three derivatives, notably the Acenta Plus, Tekna & Tekna Plus grade.

Updated Features.

The updated model comes standard with sport suspension, sport exhaust tail pipe fin, Smart (keyless) entry, push start button, rear parking sensors, automatic folding exterior mirrors, leather steering wheel & shift lever, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Moving Object Detection and blind spot warning.

The 84 kW Tekna model comes with LED headlights and front fog lights, automatic air conditioner and automatic headlight levelliser and the Tekna Plus, with ‘Invigorating Red’ interior personalisation, leather heated seats and ‘Enigma Black’ exterior colour. The Tekna and Tekna Plus models come fully fitted with an exclusive Bose® Personal® sound system, complete with headrest speakers.

Buyers of this car will love this sound system, includes an amplifier under the driver’s seat, wide-range speakers in the front doors, tweeters in the dashboard – which deliver sonic clarity and punch – and two 6 cm UltraNearField speakers in the driver’s headrest.

The headrest speakers are designed to enhance the audio system the sound bias is adjustable, using the infotainment screen. The headrest set-up makes use of Bose® PersonalSpace™ Virtual Audio Technology to produce a wide sound field with a clear sound image and musical depth and offer a range of listening options, from precise front-focused sound to a much wider and enveloping experience in which the sound feels like it’s coming from places in the car where there aren’t any speakers.

An all-new wide-range speaker debuting in the Personal® system – the Bose® Super65™ speaker – produces impactful, spacious sound for passengers, too.

Tech & Media.

As with previous versions, the updated model is also compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto to make interacting with your phone while driving – smarter and safer. And it comes equipped with Nissan’s patented Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) technology, a suite of advanced technology bringing to life a reimagined driving experience which gives you peace of mind, opens up new experiences and connects you to your world and those around you.

This might seem simply put, but not all cars have this feature yet, and it speaks volumes for Nissan and the Micra that it is so with it, manufactured for the streets is it’s adage indeed.

Engine.

The new engine definitely adds some oomph to the Micra, 18 kilowatts more than its predecessors – and 180 Newton metres of torque, giving you instant acceleration with dynamic performance. This is handy, especially in the thin Highveld air. The vehicle offers a better driving experience than ever before and boasts improved stability as well as tighter handling, with a 6-speed manual transmission, the only drawback being that at this stage it does not offer an auto gearbox. I found the Micra more precise, and steady as well.

Loved the new top-of-the-range models now available in black, with an ‘invigorating red’ interior.

The all-new Nissan Micra 84 kW will be on sale in dealerships from November 2019 onwards, joining the existing 66 kW version. I have always enjoyed this brand, and the Micra is a favourite, just need them to bring an auto version soon.

Pricing