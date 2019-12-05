Driven-Renault KWID Update.

The Renault KWID has been one of the most popular value proposition cars for some time now, successfully launched at the end of 2016 and has redefined the market with more than 27 700 cars sold, offering affordable mobility to all. And now the updated Renault Kwid, makes this value proposition even more attractive. It comes with a raft of new enhancements and updated features, which will surely propel this car to greater heights.

Some of the new features include a new 8 inch Touch Screen which offers media Nav with Bluetooth, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, front and rear powered windows, electrical adjustable door mirrors, aircon and remote central locking.

And now with a Rear reverse camera, which takes it to a new level normally reserved for mid to luxury cars. It also has USB, AUX & MP3 playback. A rear camera is always a welcome feature, as often we do not see low lying bollards or pavements.

Safety, long a bugbear with journalists reviewing the KWID, is also enhanced, now with dual front airbags, ABS brakes and improved road holding thanks to the new 14” wheels and rear axle. This makes the KWID more stable on the road, and of course the safety of the dual airbags.

Some styling accents include segment-unique LED Daytime Running Lights, and class-leading 180mm ground clearance, providing the lift to take on any challenge with ease. You are not going to go through a level 5 4×4 track, but you can take it soft off-roading.

The finishes seem to have more vibrancy and verve, and the boot space whilst not cavernous, is 279 litres, and not out of sync with the segment average. It is powered by the nippy little 1.0-litre Smart Control efficiency (SCe) engine timised for performance and efficiency, enabling best in class fuel efficiency from only 4.7 litres/ 100km on the manual models and an impressive 4.4 litres/ 100km on the AMT model. The fuel consumption is definitely a huge plus for buyers in this fuel expensive market.

PRICING.

The Renault KWID pricing is still excellent in it’s segment, and significantly lower than it’s main opposition the Datsun Go. With all the updated features it really does take the KWID into the clear lead in the value chain cars. The KWID drives well, and the CVT changes gears smoothly, and although there is some gearing down(tested on the Reef) it is an asset to have a car with an auto gearbox.