Driven-Datsun Go CVT.

I have been driving the Datsun Go CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) over the festive season, and have enjoyed it and dispelled some earlier misgivings I had about this model. Since it’s launch a few years ago, safety has been an issue and concern amongst motoring journalists. I’m happy to report that a number of these have been addressed over the years, and this particular version.

This versions claim to fame is mostly the CVT auto gearbox. But what exactly is CVT? CVT is a vehicle transmission system with a variable gear for different driving situations. It allows for seamless gear shifting and offers better power delivery and improved fuel economy when compared to traditional transmissions. For the layman, it simply means that you do not have to manually change gears, it is automatic.

One of the Datsun Go’s major competitors in the entry-level segment has had an auto AMT for a while now, and it’s high time that Datsun saw fit to add this to the range. It will lead to smoother gear changes, less noise and fewer emissions to all-round better driving.

First launched in the country back in 2014, the Datsun GO and GO+ have over the last five years established themselves as the vehicles of choice for those looking for a well-priced, reliable new set of wheels.

Radio

The chic new Alliance Radio infotainment system comes with a 7-inch touchscreen and has Android Auto and Apply Car Play. The Datsun GO and GO+ CVTs are also equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port and an AM/FM Wave radio. This again isa move in the right direction, with the target market of the Datsun Go, being young, energetic millennials, who quite frankly, will demand this level of tech.

Safety

All new Datsun GO and GO+ CVT vehicles comes standard with traction control as well as two airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist – which were all added to the range in November last year.

In addition, all new CVT models have been fitted with a new stability control system, called VDC (Vehicle Dynamic Control). VDC safety technology monitors various parameters – like wheel speed, steering wheel position and lateral acceleration – using on-board sensors. This information is further used to provide ESC (Electronic Stability Control).

As alluded to earlier, this will allay a number of fears, and concerns of buyers going forward. In addition to the driver seatbelt reminder which already comes standard on our current Datsun GO and GO+ range, they are now also fitting all new Datsun GO and GO+ CVT models with a passenger seatbelt reminder.

I have found the Datsun Go nippy and easily maneuverable in traffic, and the CVT is smooth and does not hunt for gears as so many of them do. On the highway obviously there is an element of this happening. I prefer the CVT gearbox in the Datsun Go to the competitor the Renault KWID, but there is a thirty grand difference in pricing, so buyers will make the choice.

Pricing.

R184 200.00