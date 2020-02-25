Renault Triber-Space & Value.

So last week, we drove the All-New Renault TRIBER which comes as a genuine 7-seater in the value proposition segment of the market. But this is no people carrier in the taxi mode, it is a car that young families would aspire to, with lots of space and up to date tech. And it is extremely affordable as well. Renault have been extremely successful with the value proposition hatch- KWID and have sold thousands since the initial launch.

So it made sense to bring an SUV which plays in a similar segment or price range. Renault were at great pains to emphasize that the Triber is not a fleshed out KWID, and in fact stands on its own platform. Built in India, with an all new 1.0L VVT engine, that promises fuel efficiency, they aim to make a major impact.

Styling.

The Triber is a good looking car. It comes with projector headlights, roof rails that add style, & LED running lights, a whopping 182mm ground clearance, and striking skid plates, it all adds value. Space is a major selling point, and it features four seating plans and 100 variations of such, with Camp mode, Surf mode, Life mode & Tribe mode being front and centre.

A first-in-industry, innovative EasyFix seats allow for the 2 rear seats within the 3rd row to be completely removed with ease to allow for optimised S P A C E.

So with SPACE being the operative word, three seat rows are available to make up the 7-seats, it also has a standard 625L of boot space. Lots of storage spaces which add up to an impressive 31L as well.

Into the Cabin.

The cabin as you would expect is spacious, with lots of room in front & rear, and a fair amount in the third row as well. The steering wheel has all the knobs and buttons for effective control of the Triber, and it has a stylish dual-tone dashboard with sophisticated silver accents and a fully digital instrument cluster with LED illumination and sportier graphics.

The easy-to-use 8” MediaNav Evolution touchscreen comes integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Voice Command button and video playback on the screen, while a Smart Access Card for Keyless Entry and Stop/ Start functionality enable an easier driving experience. The smart technology doesn’t stop there. A best-in-class Reverse Parking Camera with guidelines helps with parking in tricky situations.

Safety is a key selling point for TRIBER. The All-New TRIBER is equipped with ABS and high passive safety level with equipment such as: emergency lock retractor, 3-points front & 2nd row seat belts (side only) with retractors, 3-points 3rd row seat belts without retractor, Pyrotechnic pre-tensioner driver seat belt, Load limiter driver + passenger seat belts, driver and passenger airbags across the range, front side airbags on Prestige & reinforced body structure. The TRIBER also features Rear Parking Sensors which alert of any obstacles within 50m, to ensure ease of parking.

Engine.

If there can be any criticism, it may be the choice of engine, whilst it promises to be fuel efficient, the engine lacked genuine power in the hils of Kwa-Zulu Natal. It was revving highly, but on the flip side, ran quite well on the flats. Pushing out 52kw it does seem a bit low.

Fuel efficiency is claimed at 5.5L/ 100km. I had the hills which was a little frustrating , but my partner was quite happy with the flats and downhill driving.

We believe that the Triber will find ready buyers, and will build on sales made by the KWID.

The All-New Renault TRIBER is competitively priced from only R164 900, inclusive of a 2 Year / 30 000km Service Plan and 5 Year / 150 000km Warranty.

Pricing.

All-NEW Renault TRIBER Expression- 1.0-litre ENERGY R 164 900

All-NEW Renault TRIBER Dynamique-1.0-litre ENERGY R 174 900

All-NEW Renault TRIBER Prestige-1.0-litre ENERGY R 189 900