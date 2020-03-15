Driven-Audi TTS Line

Always a pleasure in my opinion, when you get to test a model from the Audi brand. And recently I had the pleasure of driving the Audi TTS Coupe. Coming in it’s third generation, the TT stands for Sporty with a capital S, and all the sporty notes are there, such as the characteristic fuel cap, dual-tail pipes, aluminium accents in the cabin and the ball shaped gear stick.

But let’s check out the styling first- it is you could say, more masculine, as the TT in the past has appealed to the fairer sex. In the front you have the three dimensional singleframe radiator grille & large side air inlets. It has 19 inch wheels in five new designs. New LED headlamps are part of the deal, the TTS has a full length front splitter, vertical air inlets, a wider diffuser to add more width to the rear.

Into the cockpit we go, and it is very snug indeed. Feels like being in a high class jet, with the clean lines, round air vents that allude to the TT. It has sporty seats with integrated head rests, and a boot that accommodates 305 L.

All indicators are in digital form in the TT, which gives it a high tech feel. With two modes, one showing the speedo & tachometer front and centre, and the other making the navi map stand out. It has smartphone interface, and it can stream content to the Audi Virtualcockpit. Optional is the Bang & Olufsen sound system, which is great.

The engine is where it all happens, and the TTS puts out a veritable 228kw of power, mated to a six-speedStronic transmission, which is smooth and seamless. The car rockets from 0 to 100km/h in 5 secs, and handles like a dream, sticking to the road like a fly to ointment.

Safety is taken care of with lane assist, side park assist with display, and a rear view camera. The TTS ghosts into gaps at a touch of the accelerator pedal, and is a dream to drive. It has great sound as well.

It is priced at R782 00, with the TT at R670 000, and both come with 5-year/100 000km Audi Freeway plan.

I love the new look as it looks more masculine, and was impressed with the additions and the performance.