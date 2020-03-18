Driven-BMW 330D

We had the BMW 330d a while back. The G20 3 series is a finalist in the SAGMJ Car of the Year competition, so it certainly has some chops. Everyone loves the 3 series , and it does not disappoint, and with the optional M Sport package, it looks great. So you get the glass sunroof, 19 inch double-spoke wheels with runflat tyres.

It is in the cabin that the magic happens, the previous generation seemed a little dated coming up against it’s rivals with virtual cockpits etc. But the G20 has new digital dashboard with some new dials, and a minimalistic modern look to it.

The new7 inch media screen with its neat and clean look, and tablet like interface, gives great graphics and looks tech ready. It has some autonomous driving capability, but don’t get too crazy as it has a long way to go. The fine-wood trim ash looks good, and gives the car some class. It has a great sound sound system for the long roads.

Sports seats are snug and comfortable, and are for driver and front passenger. It is set up for Apple Carplay.

So lets look at the engine and transmission. It has a 3.0L engine with a 8 speed auto gearbox, pushing out 195kw and 400Nm of torque. The power delivery is magnificent and the gear change is smooth. It has a Sport mode, and this mode it really shifts- 0 to 100km/h in 5.8 secs, and handles well with everything stiffening up. In Comfort mode, you cruise along happily, and in Eco, you save fuel.

I put the 330 through its paces, and it did not disappoint. I did hills, tight corners, the lot, and this baby took it all in a days work.

Safety systems are in play for the speedy moments, and it has Driving assist professional, heads up display, parking assist, and Intelligent emergency calling, just in cast.

It has a 1 year/ 25 000km Motorplan and retails for R736 036.00

I enjoyed the drive in the 330d , it used fuel fairly frugally based on us driving it fairly rapidly, is a nice size car, and handles like a dream.