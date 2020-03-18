Driven-BMW 740Li

I have been testing the BMW 740Li which is a bit of a stretch limo, being quite a bit longer than the standard size. It is quite impressive looking, especially with its larger double kidney grille, and many glances were sent my way, whilst driving it. So the first impression is the length, and this obviously translates into space, in the seat area’s as well as the boot.

The downside is that it is difficult to manouver in tight parking areas, as well as smaller garages, where it might overhang. Myself personally, I did not have this as I chose parking spots that suited my ride, and I have a roomy garage. The 20 inch spoke wheels look great and enhance the look.

Interior.

The inside is where the 740Li really shines, and the exclusive Nappa seats are divine. Soft and firm in the right spots, they encompass you into the car. It has massage functions in the front and rear seats, that can send you to sleep depending on the setting level.

Loved the vast array of colours you can use for ambient lighting of the cabin. There is a panorama glass roof, that opens, not my cup of tea, but I know some drivers love this. The climate control is very good, and the rear seats have ventilation & heating.

Displays are fully digital, with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a large 10.3-inch Control Display that includes media, navigation and vehicle settings. There’s also a head-up display that shows speed and active cruise control status and, with the push of a steering wheel button.

The wood grain inlay gives an air of luxury, however most of what I have mentioned already is optional extras, and the standard equipment is as follows: runflat tyre’s, tyre pressure monitoring, soft close auto doors, roller blinds for rear and side windows, driving assist plus, heads up display.

So, let’s see what it drives like. The car is very quiet, which comes from the thicker glass and the extra dampening. One driving system that might not suit everyone is the lane keeping assist, as it is quite forceful in wanting you to stay in your lane when not indicating. For inexperienced drivers, it might present a challenge.

The 740Li gets you from 0 to 100km/h in 5.6 rapid seconds, for such a big car. And you have the Sport mode as well. It has a 3.0 L six-cylinder engine that is smooth and powerful, mated to an auto gearbox that is like silk.

The handling is good, and I didn’t feel like it was that big, however there were no tricky tight turns either. The rear seat has an entertainment system with tablet that can be used by all three passengers. The boot space is cavernous at 516L and helped with the corona-virus top up shopping.

The price of R1 6 98 000 is quite expensive when you compare it to the large SUV’S that are in the BMW range, and with SA being mad on these models, I think the 740Li will be rather niche. However, it is a beautiful car to drive, and I will be sorry to see it go.