Driven-Hyundai Atos.

I drove the Hyundai Atos a while back whilst judging it as a juror on the Car of the Year 2020 competition, so new it was a solid proposition, and it stood testament to that by winning it’s segment. But I have just had it on a 7 day test, which impressed me all the more. It really is a nifty looking little car, well proportioned & stylish with a new, modern look, impressive standard features and a solid road performance that promises to make this entry-level model in the Korean manufacturer’s local range a top-seller.

Slotting into the segment just below the Grand I10, the previous model Atos sold a creditable 45 092 units in SA, and together with other Hyundai halo brands, Tucson & Getz, helped Hyundai solidify their standing as a manufacturer that built good cars with a long road life.

Built on an all-new platform with bigger dimensions than its predecessor, a spacious cabin and sporting superior ride and handling with low NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) levels, the new Atos has the credentials to be at the top of the shopping list of buyers in the entry-level car segment.

The interior of the Atos is functional and it has a fair amount of space, especially the boot, which is quite deep. The absence of remote opening is an irritant that we could do without however. It has a 1,0L engine that is surprisingly spritely around town, with 55kw and a max torque of 99 Nm, and it has obvious fuel efficiency benefits as well( 5.7L/100km. The Atos provided enough power on the Highveld, where the testing was done, and only reached a bit on a highway, which we did not drive on too much due to lockdown rules. We did have a permit to be out on the road.

It has a nice high drive feel, so visibility is great.

The list of standard features includes:

An infotainment system with a 7-inch touch screen and Apple Carplay and Bluetooth connectivity;

An onboard computer;

A multifunction steering with remote buttons for the radio, sound system and Bluetooth-connected cell phone;

A dedicated USB charging socket that also serves as a connection point for Apple’s Carplay, as well as an extra 12V power socket;

An air conditioner;

Electrically controlled front side windows;

Stylish, comfortable seats with durable cover materials;

Airbags for the driver and front passenger;

ABS to keep control under emergency braking, especially on a wet road; and

ISOFIX child seat attachment points on the rear seat bench.

One of the most important features is the 7-year/200 000 km warranty that backs up the trust that Hyundai Automotive SA has in the quality and build integrity of the new Atos. A 1-year service plan and roadside assistance for 7 years or 150 000 km are also part of the package.

Services are done at a 15 000 km interval (or annually).

The Atos is offered in colours ranging from the eye-catching and spritely Acid Yellow to Polar White, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Alpha Blue and Typhoon Silver.

All of this comes with a price tag of R159 900, including VAT. The Atos is fully deserving of it’s win at Coty 2020, and it has reinforced the solid brand that Hyundai is.