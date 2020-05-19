Driven-Opel Crossland X 1,6L TD

Had the opportunity to drive the Opel Crossland X Enjoy 1.6TD (Turbo Diesel) this week. Last drove the petrol version, so was looking forward to seeing what the turbo diesel engine brings to the party. Let’s start by saying that the Crossland X is not short of good looks, it is a compact, stylish looking compact Crossover. And for a compact SUV, it has a fair amount of space as well.

It has an elevated drive position, so will be popular with SA motorists, who are basically SUV crazy. I like the two tone look, and the White with Black tone is great looking. Going into the cabin, the Crossland has the same wide and deep dash board, which is very driver focused, and we found all buttons close to hand on the steering wheel or below.

Gear changes were easy with a manual box, and it had fair power. Battled to overtake in the Highveld air sometimes though.The pedals are also quite close together for a mans big feet, but would suit a woman well.

Key features available in the Opel Crossland X Enjoy 1.6TD include:

CONVENIENCE – For stress-free & pleasurable driving

● Park-Assist – Front & Rear ● Electric Windows – Front & Rear ● Cruise Control with Speed Limiter ● Electric Adjustable, Heated & Manually Folding Side Mirrors ● 12-V Power Outlet – Front ● Luggage Capacity – 410 Litres ● Fuel Consumption (Combined) – 5 L/100 km

SAFETY – Keeping driver & all passengers protected

● Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) ● Hill-Start Assist (HSA) ● 6 Airbags – Driver & Passenger, Front Seat Side and Curtain Airbags ● ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage ● Lane Departure Warning

SECURITY FEATURES – Protecting your vehicle from theft

● Anti-Theft Alarm, Immobiliser & Remote-Controlled Central Locking

INFOTAINMENT – Convenience & pleasure at your fingertips

● Bluetooth® / USB / MP3 / AUX Input ● IntelliLink Infotainment System with 6 premium Speakers

Lets get to the heart of the matter and the 1.6TD engine goes quite well, albeit at the thinner air of the Highveld, it acquitted itself well over the hills of Magaliesburg. Pushing out 68 kw& 230 Nm it has good grunt and is very fuel efficient, with a claimed 5.4 L/100km.

Joining the X-Range family, which includes the existing versatile Crossland X model options, the adventurous Opel Mokka X and the dynamic Grandland X, this diesel addition compliments an already comprehensive selection. It has an optional reverse camera in the Enjoy Plus package. Blessed with a large dealer footprint in SA, THE Opel Crossland X comes with-● Warranty & Roadside Assistance – 3 Years / 120 000 km ● Service Plan – 3 Years / 60 000 km

● Anti-Corrosion Warranty – 12 Years / Unlimited km ● Service Intervals – 12 Months /15 000 km

Pricing of the Opel Crossland X Enjoy 1.6TD: R348 450. Opel has always made good products, and the dealer network is extensive for peace of mind motoring. The Crossland X is an enjoyable car to drive and a se