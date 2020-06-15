Driven-Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.

Drove the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross recently, and it came with an improved 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo engine, which is I found to be much livelier and impressed with it’s more powerful performance.

The newly developed MIVEC engine, a 1 499 cc unit and slightly smaller than the originally-launched 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated power plant, delivers impressive performance – 110 kW at 5 500 rpm with 250 Nm on tap all the way from 2 000 rpm up to 3 500 rpm.

The slightly smaller four-cylinder engine, coupled to an automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Sport Mode, is optimised for fuel efficiency and turbo-charged to put highly responsive performance at your command.

The Eclipse Cross is built at the Mizushima Plant in Japan.

Let’s look at the Styling & Interior of the Eclipse Cross.

Not much changed except a prominent Turbo badge on the rear.

Standard features include:

Electric Adjustable Fold-away Mirrors with Indicator Light

LED Headlamps with built-in LED DRL (Daytime Running Lights) linked to the Automatic Dusk Sensing function

LED Fog Lamps

Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers

Front and Rear Park Distance Control

Rear Spoiler with High-mounted Stop Lamp

Front Bumper Skid Plate (Silver)

Tailgate Garnish (Chrome)

18″ Alloy Wheels

Full-size spare wheel, and

Roof Rails

Interior.

Space is appreciable in the Eclipse, with ample in the forward cabin and the rear. It has comfy seats, and great head room, and a high driving position. With large door apertures, exit and entry is a breeze.

The full range also has head-up display (HUD) which reflects relevant vehicle information in full colour on a glass panel above the instrument cluster for easy viewing without the driver having to take his or her eyes off the road. The screen, which extends or retracts when the ignition is turned on or off, is available on all Eclipse Cross models.

This, together with the fingertip paddle shifts giving the driver complete control of gear changes, gives the Eclipse Cross 1.5T driving dynamics with a sporty twist.

LED technology for the lighting package is standard in the Eclipse Cross 1.5T.

Standard equipment in the cabin includes:

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Multi-function Leather Steering Wheel with Audio and Cruise Control

Bluetooth with Hands-free Voice Control

Paddle Shifts

Electric Windows (front and rear, with Auto up/down function)

Automatic Air-conditioning with Rear Passenger Vent Duct

Leather Seats, including Heated Front Leather Seats

Slide and tilt-adjustable rear seats with 60/40 split

Electric Adjustable Driver Seat and Heated Front Seats

Accessory Sockets and USB Ports

We spoke about the new Turbo engine which pushes out 110kw, combined with the automatic CVT gearbox driving the front wheels, the Eclipse Cross 1.5T accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in just under 9 seconds in Sport Mode. The CVT gearbox with 8 gears promotes fuel efficiency.

It has a more enjoyable drive, with easy passing and drifting into gaps in traffic. The paddle shifts on the steering wheel keep the car at optimum revs.

Safety and handling

Safety is taken care of by a wide range of active and passive safety measures, including:

RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) Body Construction

7 Airbags, including Front, Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee Airbag and Curtain Airbags

Side-impact Protection Bars

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)

AYC (Active Yaw Control)

EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution)

BAS (Brake Assist System)

HAS (Hill Start Assist System)

ASTC (Active Stability and Traction Control)

EPB (Electric Parking Brake)

EPS (Electronic Power Steering)

Central Door Locking with Motion Lock

Anti-theft Protection Device

Keyless Operating System, and a

Rear View Camera

Pricing.

Eclipse Cross 1.5 T CVT (two-wheel drive) – R459 995

The new model is covered by the same Mitsubishi’s Manufacturer’s Warranty of 3 years or 100 000 km, a 5-year / 90 000 km Service Plan and 5-year / unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance.

Service intervals are every 15 000 km.

In summary the Eclipse Cross 1.5L turbo is a stroke of genius for the Mitsubishi brand, and they should find ready buyers for this Crossover.