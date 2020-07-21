Driven-Suzuki S-Presso

The media were mightily disappointed as the much anticipated launch of the Suzuki S-Presso was cancelled due to Covid-19 just before lock-down. So the launch was done electronically, very well I might add, but just not the same as driving the car on the very scenic Cape roads. Anyway I had the S-Presso for 7 days recently, and amidst all the hype, was impressed with the entry level offering.

In a very hotly contested segment, dominated by the Renault KWID, the S-Presso seems to have found ready buyers. This is the inspiration behind the S-Presso, a new urban SUV that condenses all the best Suzuki characteristics in a compact and affordable package.

The S-Presso joins Suzuki’s range of urban SUVs in March 2020 with a choice of five model derivatives and two transmission options, proving that even the entry-level segment can be spoilt for choice when buying a Suzuki. Suzuki already have two other compact SUV’S that are doing well, namely the Ignis & the Jimny.

Styling.

The S-Presso stands quite tall, and this gives a high drive feel, which I personally liked, and my partner did not. So it will be subjective to each person. Viewed from the front, the S-Presso catches the eye with its bold four-slot grille with large S-emblem. The grille is flanked by squared-off halogen headlamps, with a distinct differentiation between the integrated indicators and main headlamps.

Below the grille, the lower black bumper is swept up in a trapezoidal shape into the coloured main bumper to create a larger air intake and the visual impression of a high-riding SUV. Not that it is simply a visual trick – the S-Presso has a ground clearance of 180mm on all models, thanks in part to its the 14” steel wheels.

At the rear, a small integrated spoiler is added to the hatch door, while the square rear lights with their C-design have been moved above the shoulder line to strengthen the SUV design theme. A black rear bumper, with a design similar to the front bumper, is fitted below the coloured section and features the number plate recess and integrated parking sensors, which are standard across the entire S-Presso range.

The S-Presso was designed with personalisation in mind. All S-Presso models can be customised with personalised exterior options, such as colour coded front grille, rear spoiler and side cladding options. Buyers can even opt for complementary colour options to pair unique colour combinations and express their individuality. Suzuki new generation platform also underpins the new S-Presso. I found the car quite spacious for a compact design.

Into the Cabin.

The cabin of the new S-Presso has a large circular centre console. This centre console houses a funky digital speedometer and trip computer, the radio or infotainment system and the centrally mounted electric window and hazard switches.

Designed for legibility and ease of use, this centre console allows the driver to view and control the most important vehicle features effortlessly from behind the wheel. It also creates a circular motif, which Suzuki’s designers have replicated in the air conditioning unit mounted below the circular console, the 12V plug and the side-mounted air vents.

Two high-mounted air vents flank the centre console, which was designed in conjunction with the squared-off dashboard panels on either side of the circular instrument cluster and lower-mounted dashboard tray to continue with the SUV design theme.

All versions of the S-Presso are very well equipped and feature electric windows for the front occupants, rear parking sensors, air conditioning, power steering and a multi-information display, which includes information such as distance to empty, trip duration and distance travelled.

All versions of the S-Presso have a foldable rear bench seat and parcel tray as standard, with extra storage spaces available in the front and rear console pockets, the door pockets with integrated bottle holders and the large glove box. The feeling of space is there and it is fun with the high driver stance to see traffic etc.

Engine.

The new Suzuki S-Presso shares its engine with the much-loved Suzuki Celerio. This three-cylinder engine is code-named K10B and offers 50kW at 5 500 r/min and 90Nm of torque at 3 500 r/min, thanks to its use of multi-point fuel injection and four valves per cylinder. It feels peppy, but on a long open road it may be found wanting in power. The huge advantage is the fuel economy, at less than 5 litres per 100km.

I drove the manual version, which is a 5-speed, but it comes with a 5-speed automated manual transmission. It did feel a little wallowy at higher speeds.

Safety first

All models in the new S-Presso range feature two airbags as standard and is fitted with and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with emergency brake-force distribution (EBD).

All S-Presso models feature reverse parking sensors as standard, while GL+ and S-Edition models will further complement this system with an in-built reverse camera. The camera has a good resolution, and has good visibility.

Service plan and mechanical warranty included

Promotional 5-year / 200 000km mechanical warranty returns

Comprehensive roadside assistance with emergency medical rescue included

All S-Presso models sold with one year’s complementary insurance

Suzuki Auto will offer all versions of the Suzuki S-Presso together with a 2-year / 30 000km service plan and 5-year / 200 000km mechanical warranty, further proving that budget vehicles do not have to offer sparse features. Indeed, Suzuki has even added a year of complementary insurance included in the price.

The funky and fun look of this car will appeal to many buyers, and it should provide stern opposition to the current segment leader, the Renault KWID.