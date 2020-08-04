Driven-Updated Koleos 2.5L CVT.

I recently drove the updated Renault Koleos on test. This SUV is totally under rated, and should sell way more units with what it has to offer. It comes with some updated features, namel the front-end, which has a more pronounced grille,with chrome insets and a more impressive skid plate which accentuates the new, stronger presense. The C-shaped lighting signature, a strong trait common to all Renault models, gives it a strong and penetrating look. While, the high-end impression is created through its narrower body fitting and sharp creases.

The rear of the New Koleos has been redesigned, with a skid plate extending higher on the bumper and transverse chrome insets in synergy with the front end. The third stop lamp has been extended while the twin chrome exhaust pipes have been retained for a sporty touch. This is carried through with the new 18 inch alloy wheels.

The interior has a lot more soft touch materials to give it a premium feel, and the satin chrome inserts on the steering wheel, gear lever and air vents lend some style. It has a roomy feel with a spacious boot, rear and front area. It has leather stitching and arm chair leather that is discerning by its contrasting stitch, and it has customisable LED cabin lighting, with a palette of hues ranging from green and blue, to yellow, red or violet, to complement the mood of the driver and / or passengers. An indulgent extra is a front cup holder that can be chilled or heated, according to season.

Safety is taken care of by a number of drive systems- such as Blind Spot warning & 360 Park Assist. Model dependent, the New Koleos is equipped with LED Pure Vision headlamps acting as both high and low beam headlights. Daytime running lights give the Koleos a unique look and at night, the technology is 20% more powerful than a standard halogen beam, significantly improving visibility. The rear day and night running lights feature Edge Light Technology which adds a 3D effect for clear and bright light, both from a distance and close up.

Media is very well handled with Apple CarPlay, & Android Auto. The New Koleos features a voice recognition system activated from the steering wheel in order to manage sat nav, phone calls, apps, e-mails and radio. It has a two screen multi media platform which is model dependent, a 7’’ horizontal or a 8.7’’ vertical.

The Koleos is a versatile SUV, and it has a 210mm ground clearance & departure angles of 19 and 26 deg, to take you off the beaten path. Efficient, easy-to-use 4×4 technology The ALL MODE 4×4-i transmission available for New Koleos features technology that has been proved on millions of Renault’s Alliance vehicles worldwide.

In 2WD mode, New Koleos runs with front-wheel drive, irrespective of the conditions, for optimized fuel consumption.

In 4WD AUTO mode, the ALL MODE 4×4-i system permanently analyses conditions and grip levels and uses the information provided by its sensors to calculate the ideal front/rear torque split. Up to 50 percent of available torque can be transmitted to the rear wheels if necessary.

The Koleos has a nice drive feel, and as discussed earlier, the spaciousness makes it the ideal vehicle to take on a road trip, with the kids and wife. It has sufficient power to handle the loads as well. It has a CVT transmission that like all others, does hunt for gears occasionally, but it is one of the better ones I have tested.

RANGE OFFERING

New Renault Koleos is available in two trim levels – Expression and Dynamique, with comprehensive specs from the base level upwards.

New Koleos is powered by a 2.5 Petrol Engine CVT (4×2 & 4×4), with a power output of 126kW, 233Nm of Torque, CO2 emissions of 188g/100km and controlled fuel consumption from 8.8litres/100km.

Peace of Mind is guaranteed with the New Renault Koleos. As is the case across Renault’s entire product range, the New Renault Koleos comes standard with a 5-year/150 000km mechanical warranty; plus, a 5-year/ 90 000km service plan and a 6-year anticorrosion warranty, with service intervals at 15 000km.

RANGE & PRICING:

KOLEOS Expression 2.5 CVT 4×2 R424 900 (incl. VAT)

KOLEOS Dynamique 2.5 CVT 4×2 R474 900 (incl. VAT)

KOLEOS Dynamique 2.5 CVT 4×4 R514 900 (incl. VAT)

A comprehensive range indeed, and my choice would be the Dynamique 4×2 version.