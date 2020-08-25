Driven-Datsun Go Mid CVT.

Been driving the Datsun Go Mid CVT for a few days, what a pleasure that it now has an auto gearbox, albeit, the (continuous variable transmission) which many a Motoring journo moans about. They do tend to gear down and ‘’hunt’’ for a gear as we call it.

But the Datsun Go Mid seems to have a good one. When on a highway, possibly then you have a bit of it. The Datsun Go was first launched in 2014, and has come a long way, overcoming initial safety concerns, then evolving to up to date media tech and the CVT box.

The Datsun Go performs well on open roads, and does not have the wallowy feel that similarly priced cars do have. I reached 140km/h, don’t tell, and she was rock steady, even passed an Audi A6. The CVT gearbox is easily accessible, quite high near the dash, and changes smoothly. Packed to the hilt with the latest in automotive technology and connectivity, the new Datsun GO and GO+ CVTs, fitted with seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with voice recognition and Android Auto/Apple Car Play.

This is an absolute necessity these days, as this car will appeal to a younger market, but generally everyone has a smart phone these days.

I liked the no nonsense dash in the Datsun Go, with a central screen that handles all, media and the like. The Apple CarPlay, and Android is very easy to connect with., and offers more ease when driving. The Datsun Go comes with a number of features, like VDC (vehicle dynamic control) safety technology monitors various parameters – like wheel speed, steering wheel position and lateral acceleration. The new Datsun GO and GO+ CVT also comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and BA, reverse parking sensors and follow-me-home headlamps.

The new Datsun GO and GO+ CVT comes with front and rear power windows, battery saving features, remote key and power steering. It boasts 14” machined Alloy wheels and a chrome front grille frame and black main grille.

It is available in a range of exciting colours including Red, Silver, Grey, White, Orange and the new colour Vivid Blue. I like the latter, and the White colour that we tested.

Increased power

The new CVT version delivers 57kW of power at 6 000 rpm. That’s 7kW more than the manual transmission version. It is equipped with a 1 198cc three-cylinder engine and offers torque of 104 Nm at 4 400 rpm. This doesn’t seem like a lot, but it was plenty, and that being on the thinner Highveld air as well. It’s smaller size makes it nippy in traffic. I have driven the 5-speed manual as well, and that is also smooth driving.

Safety.

The Datsun Go has come a long way, and now has driver and passenger airbags and ABS braking, so all previous safety concerns have been alleviated.

The Datsun Go Mid competes with cars like the Renault KWID & the Suzuki S-Presso, and stands up to these brands very well. The Datsun Go feels a bit more planted on the road for me. The units we tested came from Mark White Nissan in Fourways Crossing, and they can be contacted on 011 840 1960 for a test drive. They have a 50K cash back deal on any old car as a trade in on the Datsun Go Mid new car. Really nice little car and offers good value.