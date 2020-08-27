Driven-Renault Megane Trophy RS 300.

The Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy was delivered for test recently, and this car is renowned for it’s ability for combining performance and accuracy, and for those of us who have some fuel in our veins, this is always a good day. The Megane Trophy, certainly did not disappoint. I was not able to take this baby onto the track, which is a huge pity, as I am sure it would have performed admirably. I was however, able to take it out onto the roads in Magaliesburg, and give it a good all round test of character.

Let’s just say from the get go, that the Megane Trophy, paints a pretty picture, it is a good looking car. It has Sporty looks, with all the racing signature features that you would want. These include the following- on the exterior, the R.S. 300 Trophy boasts exclusive side panel Trophy insignia, a distinctive Sport front bumper with F1 blade, a specific Rear Diffuser, an intelligent central exhaust pipe and unique Jerez Triple Tone 19” wheels.

Whilst in the interior-the signature Recaro seats, finished in Alcantara, with racy red top-stitching on the upholstery, and the Alcantara steering wheel, the Zamac Aluminium gear lever knob, and handbrake gaiter. So generally you are in a RS THEMED car, which stands out and receives many admiring glances.

Also in the cabin, is up to date tech, An interactive Renault Multimedia System including an 8.7” touchscreen, satellite navigation system with SA maps, Bluetooth, USB and AUX input will keep you entertained and on the right track. Includes Smart phone replication i.e. Apple Car Play & Android Auto. The Megane RS Trophy is now 15 years old, so it’s been a legacy of Racing excellence for this model. The advanced technology within the sporty cockpit has been designed with extreme driving pleasure and comfort in mind. The Renault Sport Multimedia System includes a convenient portrait sized R-LINK 8.7” touchscreen, satellite navigation system with South African maps, Bluetooth, USB and AUX input to keep one entertained – and on the right road.

Further innovative features include Dual Zone climate control, cruise control with speed limiter, a unique Renault hands-free key card for keyless entry, and automatic lights and wipers which all aid in keeping one comfortable and safe in the journey.

And then there’s the R.S. Monitor V2 on-board tracking system – playful yet ingenious – keeping the driver informed of the engine performance, featuring remarkable Race Telemetry to monitor track timing statistics.

Performance.

But let’s talk about the way this car drive’s, as that is the essence of the Megane Trophy RS 300. The bucket seats keep you snug, or squeeze you depending on your frame #pun, and we drove the 6-speed manual version, so for petrolheads, you can really push and drive the car to capacity. Being on the Highveld roads, I can’t say that I reached capacity, but I had a few adrenalin fueled moments, from tight corners, blistering quick take-off, and a handy top-end speed as well.

The car handles sublimely, mainly due to the 4CONTROL four-wheel steering system which enables a smaller turning radius, better stability, a quicker steering response, which is ideal for better track lap times giving you that much added fun and peace of mind safety. Also it has a stiffer suspension with a Torsen mechanical limited slip differential, allowing for those tight corners to be navigated safely.

As I said we had the manual version, pushing out a veritable 223 kw & 400Nm of torque. This places the Golf R firmly in it’s sights. The front brakes are state of the art with bi-material discs for better endurance while the Brembo brake callipers guarantee optimum braking performance. The MEGANE R.S. 300 TROPHY also has 19-inch triple tone alloy wheels. Its Bridgestone Potenza S001 tyres are geared for exceptional grip and responsiveness.

I drove the car out to my happy place in Magalieburg, and was able to put the Megane RS 300 Trophy through the racing hoops that I could muster on the open road. And to say that I was happy with it, is an understatement.

I loved this little beauty, it reminded me of the diminutive kid in the playground, that could knock out all the bully boys, it takes no prisoners. It has great exhaust sound, and my neighbours did not like me for a few days.

The unfortunate truth of the matter is that only 7 lucky people will get to buy this piece of petrolhead art, as that is what Renault SA will bring into the country.The New MEGANE R.S. TROPHY model range comes standard with a 5-year/ 90 000km Service Plan, plus a 5-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty.

PRICING

New MEGANE R.S. 300 TROPHY Manual R774,900

New MEGANE R.S. 300 TROPHY EDC R799,900



In summation I can say that I love Renault performance cars, as they always thrill with their racing DNA, and this Megane RS has been put together into a really great package which 7 lucky people will enjoy.