Driven-Renault Sandero Stepway Techroad.

I had the pleasure of driving one of the more popular models from the Renault marque recently, namely, the Renault Sandero Stepway Techroad. The attractive and refined Sandero has become synonymous with a host of features and fitments exclusive to its class. Powered by a Turbo engine (unique in its class), the Sandero boasts superb safety features as well as smart technologies as standard across the full range.

The Sandero range has come a long way since it’s initial showing in Feb 2009, and it was first manufactured in the Nissan Rosslyn plant and has sold on it’s own a whopping 64,100 units to date. This is good going considering the frenetic competition in the AB entry hatch market. Stepway made it’s appearance in 2011, selling 30,500 units, and built on that, the Stepway Techroad steps up to become the new flagship model.

With this introduction the Sandero range maintains the same construct, Sandero Expression remains the entry level model, followed by an accessible mid-level Stepway Expression derivative, withthe New Stepway TECHROAD leading the line-up as the flagship model. All arepowered by Renault’s F1-inspired petrol Turbo 66kW engine.

Striking exterior:

Let’s look at the styling of the Stepway Techroad. The exterior of the Stepway is distinguished through its bespoke design and badging with 16” two-tone Flex wheel covers with blue centre caps, and Gloss Black door mirrors with distinctive design decals on B-Pillars & lower sections of the doors. I had the blue colour which always pops, and it looked great, and attracted admiring glances on my test in the Magaliesburg area.

The new Stepway has standard features, such side airbags, front and rear power windows, electric side mirrors, leather steering wheel and gear knob and rear park assist. Cruise control and navigation are also standard (unique in this vehicle segment) while leather seats are an option. This latest model also offers a new bespoke upholstery design, which is totally on-trend, with distinct blue detailing on the seat design, and throughout the cabin.

The comprehensive Renault MediaNav, integrated on-board multimedia system with 7” touchscreen, is an extremely intuitive system offering quick access to all settings. The new Stepway offers Smartphone Mirroring, an extremely beneficial functionality with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.This is absolutely necessary in the modern age.

The Stepway also boasts Rear Parking Camera, to facilitate the driver by alleviating blind spots in reverse mode. I really don’t love a car unless it has a rear camera, and my 700k Audi Q5 does not.

The enhanced Stepway Techroad offering remains true to the Sandero value-for-money product range.

The Sandero proudly hails the brand’s iconic lighting signature seen on all of Renault’s latest models: headlamps that incorporate the characteristic C-shape Daytime Running Lights (LED) plus C-shape rear lights and both the front and rear bumpers are of new design.

Stepway’s crossover styling remains contemporary and refined with features and fitments that include an integrated roof spoiler, higher ground clearance than the entry Sandero Expression, roof bars, front and rear skid plates, wheel arch mouldings and front fog lights.

The range’s assertive stance is underscored by the fitment of 15” wheels (Sandero Expression) and 16” dark metal flex wheels (Stepway). The Stepway has a large boot space of 292 litres.

Renault in most cases build the most safe to drive cars, and is the only car in its class to include EBA (coupled with ABS) and ESP

(+ ASR) as standard across the range.

The Stepway drive is good, considering it has a 900 cc engine, but wait, it is a 66kw Turbo engine that holds it’s own quite well on the Highveld. I whizzed around Magalies, and it’s mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, that changes smoothly. Fantastic fuel economy, I basically drove for 340km in the Magalies area, and the needle was showing full, with 630km to go before fill up. Astounding!!

AFTERSALES WARRANTY & SERVICE PLAN

The Sandero and New Stepway Techroad comes with Renault’s 5-year / 150 000 km warranty together with a standard 2-year / 30 000 km service plan. Services are at 15 000km intervals.

RECOMMENDED RETAIL PRICING

Sandero Expression R209 900 (incl. VAT)

66kW Turbo

Renault Stepway Expression R223 900 (incl. VAT)

66kW Turbo

New Renault Stepway Plus R243 900 (incl. VAT)

66kw Turbo

New Renault Stepway Techroad R243 900 (incl. VAT)

66kw Turbo

In summary, I have always liked the Sandero hatch, and the evolving Stepway Techroad is a worthy flagship model in this segment.