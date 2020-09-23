Driven-Volkswagen Amarok Canyon.

Recently drove the Amarok Canyon which joins the Dark Label (only available in the 2.0 BiTDI 132kW 4MOTION Auto) as the only other special edition model available in the range and distinguishes itself through‚ the ‘Honey Orange‘ metallic exterior paint (exclusive to the Amarok Canyon), door handles in matte black, radiator grille painted in black with chrome trims, partly chrome-plated body coloured exterior mirror housings, widening wheels arches painted in black, new design matte black styling bar, matte black side tubes with unique Canyon decals as well as 17-inch Aragua alloy wheels.

Really enjoyed the decals that were on the Canyon, which gave it a Sporty and ‘‘ outdoorsy ‘‘ look at the same time. The distinctive honey/orange colour also suited this bakkie.

Interior features of the special edition include Canyon edition partial leather seats with ‘Honey Orange‘ coloured stitching, seatbelts with orange-coloured seams, multi-function steering wheel with colour seams, Greenhouse black roof lining, ‘Canyon‘ embroided floor mats, pedal cap in stainless steel and auto dimming interior mirror.

The rear interior was a bit snug, but for driver and front passenger, lots of room. Standard features on the Amarok Canyon include Bi-Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, parking distance control (front and rear) with rear view camera, featuring rear and front parking sensors and a reverse camera, Radio Composition Media and App-Connect with voice control.

The Amarok Canyon can be customized with optional features such as the Discover Media system which includes satellite navigation as well as the seat heating package.

A comprehensive list of safety equipment, which come as standard on the Amarok Canyon, include six airbags (including a side front airbag with curtain airbag), tyre pressure monitor, Electronic Stabilisation Programme (ESP), Electronic Trailer Stabilisation, Hill Descent Assist, Off Road ABS with Hill Hold Assist and Volkswagen’s award-winning automatic post-collision braking system which can reduce the chance of or severity of a second accident in the event of a collision.

We won the technical section of the media Spirit of Africa competition, and can attest to the capability of this Amarok. It got through all obstacles in the challenge, and down some pretty narrow one’s as well.

Into the meat of it, and the Amarok Canyon’s 3.0-litre V6 TDI engine with permanent 4MOTION all-wheel drive generates 165kW from 3 000 to 4 500 rpm and 550 Newton metres of torque from 1 400 to 1750 rpm.

With an overboost, the power output is increased to 180kW and torque to 580Nm for about 10 seconds, which is helpful when overtaking. The Amarok with V6 engine completes the zero to 100 km/h sprint in 8.0 seconds and has a top speed of 193km/h. The average fuel consumption is 9.0litres per 100km. This bakkie would be a great tow-vehicle I am sure. It drives much like a car, with a bit of a bumpy feel, but then it is a bakkie. The V6 is becoming more and more popular amongst buyers, and the 2.0 L is no slouch either.

The Amarok Canyon is a bit pricy, but for those that love a bit more oomph under the hood, it’s the ideal road companion.

Recommended Retail Price (VAT and Emissions Tax included)

Amarok Canyon 3.0 TDI V6 165kW 4MOTION Auto R799 000

Service and Warranty

The Amarok Canyon comes standard with a 3 year/ 100 000km manufacturer warranty, 5 year/ 90 000km Genuine Automotion Service Plan and a 6 year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15 000km.