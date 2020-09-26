Driven-Hyundai Venue Limited Edition.

Had an opportunity, to drive the Hyundai Venue Limited Edition a week back, which is a special variant, sporting a unique two-tone exterior colour scheme and a bespoke interior treatment.

The Venue Limited Edition – available in three variants with a choice between the Fluid and Glide specification levels – joins the rest of the range that was launched at the end of 2019 as Hyundai’s new small sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Only 500 units of the Limited Edition, which has a white roof paired with a blue body colour for its exterior looks, are being imported. The interior, sporting a beige colour theme paired with denim cloth and leather, also sets it apart from the other variants in the Venue range. This car suits the millennial generation and my daughter whom is 24 years old loved it.

The Limited Edition’s two-tone exterior with its white roof and dark blue body panels adds an extra dimension, complemented by the striking 16-inch alloy wheels as standard equipment. Its impressive aerodynamics visualized by the rear shark-fin spoiler and rear fascia asymmetric block help improve efficiency while maintaining its unique style.

As Hyundai’s most affordable SUV to date, the Venue is aimed at urban adventurers with a taste for savvy, trendy design that stands apart, as well as offering a remarkable driving experience.

Cabin.

The Limited Edition’s interior light beige colour theme, complemented by denim and leather cloth seats, also distinguishes it from the other variants in the range. Really suits the younger set, and the cabin is quite roomy, with a fair size boot space, it comes with a 60/40 split, flat-folding rear seatback for the Glide version to maximize utility for various trips. The cargo space features a cover for added security and can be conveniently stowed when not in use.

The Limited Edition’s infotainment system n features an 8-inch display audio touchscreen system, which also serves as a rearview monitor when backing up the car. The 8-inch display includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the most commonly used smartphone functions, including app-based navigation, streaming audio and voice-controlled search capabilities. Absolutely necessary for the connectivity obsessed young set.

Consumers will appreciate convenience features such as Dual USB ports, a 3,5-inch TFT driver’s instrument cluster display to illustrate useful information, a rearview camera and Bluetooth hands-free phone operation.

Engine.

The Venue Limited Edition’s three-cylinder turbocharged Kappa 1.0 T-GDI engine delivers a mixture of impressive fuel economy and perky power which peaks at 88 kW around 6 000 r/min., and reaches maximum torque of 172 Nm in a range from 1 500 to 4 000 r/min.

The Fluid variant’s 6-speed manual transmission features smooth, secure gear changes.

The top-of-range Limited Edition Glide variant only uses the DCT transmission.

Fuel consumption was good & measured at a frugal and realistic 6,5 litres per 100 km.

Safety

The Venue is fitted with several passive and active safety systems, including six airbags – front (2), side-impact (2) and side air curtain (2), seatbelt pre-tensioners with force limiters, Isofix child seat attachments and an Advanced Braking System (ABS) to deliver safe car control in difficult road conditions.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is also a standard feature, as well as Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) which balances braking forces at each wheel when the car is dynamically loaded, and Brake Assist which provides maximum ABS-level braking force to the driver when an emergency stop is necessary. Hill Start Assist Control is part of the standard package.

Pricing

The Limited Edition takes its place in the Venue range with the following prices:

Venue 1.0 TGDI Fluid Limited Edition (manual) R328 900 Venue 1.0 TGDI Fluid Limited Edition (DCT) R360 500 Venue 1.0 TGDI Fluid Limited Edition (DCT) R385 900

As part of the package, all Venues are sold with Hyundai’s ground-breaking 7-year/200 000 km warranty, a 3-year/45 000 km service plan, and roadside assistance for 7 years or 150 000 km.

Really a great little car for the younger set, and would have liked to have taken it on a longer journey.

