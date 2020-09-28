Driven-Seltos

Took me a while to get to drive the Kia Seltos turbo-diesel 1.5L, but it was worth the wait. I drove the manual variant.

It comes in three different derivatives and I will talk about the diesel drive characteristics, as I recently did a piece about the Seltos.

Engine.

The new Seltos CRDI is powered by KIA’s new-generation 1,493cc UII common-rail direct injection engine, featuring a variable geometry turbocharger. This new engine delivers 86 kW of power, and 250 Nm of torque between 1,500 and 2,750 r/min. Acceleration to 100 km/h is completed in 11,5 seconds, with a maximum speed of 176 km/h. CO2 emissions in the combined cycle are 134 g/km on models equipped with a manual transmission, and 151 g/km in automatic variants.

The drive was good with minimal road noise or engine noise. THE Seltos, which – at 4,315 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,630mm high – is notably larger than most of its segment competitors. It’s a nippy customer and is bound to make sure you arrive happy at your destination.

CRDI variants are available with the same choice of seven exterior colours, including Glacier White Pearl, Steel Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intelligency Blue, Intense Red and Punchy Orange, the latter only available as a special order.

Choices

The new KIA Seltos CRDI is available in a choice of two specification levels that mirror its petrol-powered siblings. EX models are available with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission, while EX+ models are only available with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

I drove the manual version, and it was good, held the rev range well, and the gears were an easy change. Would have liked to try the auto version as well though.

The Seltos CRDI EX offers an entry point into the range, including a vast array of standard features such as air-conditioning, automatic headlight control (including an ‘escort’ and ‘welcome home’ function), electrically adjustable side mirrors with integrated indicators, cloth upholstery, steering wheel-mounted remote controls, electric windows, cruise control, and an 8-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates a radio with RDS, linked to six speakers.

The latter includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone mirroring, as well as Bluetooth connectivity with voice recognition, and has charging USB ports for front and rear passengers. A full-sized spare wheel is standard.

All models are equipped with six airbags as standard: one for the driver, one for the front passenger, two side airbags for the driver and front passenger, as well as two side curtain airbags that stretch across the length of the cabin. All Seltos models also feature ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS brakes, and Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), as well as rear park distance control sensors and a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, integrated into the vehicle’s touchscreen infotainment system. Central locking and an immobiliser are also standard across the range.

EX+ models furthermore include Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC).

Pricing

As with all KIA models, all KIA Seltos models ship as standard with KIA’s industry-leading Unlimited Kilometre, 5-year warranty (inclusive of roadside assistance), and also include a 5-year/90,000km Service Plan.

KIA Seltos 1.6 EX Manual R 380,995

KIA Seltos 1.6 EX Automatic R 398,995

KIA Seltos 1.5 CRDI EX Manual R 410,995

KIA Seltos 1.5 CRDI EX Automatic R 428,995

KIA Seltos 1.6 EX+ Automatic R 416,995

KIA Seltos 1.5 CRDI EX+ Automatic R 446,995

KIA Seltos 1.4 T-GDi GT-Line R 471,995

The new KIA Seltos CRDI models are in my opinion, slightly expensive against such competitors as the Ford Figo 1.5L