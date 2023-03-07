Tested the New Volkswagen T-Roc recently. A popular compact SUV in the local market, the T-Roc, which is positioned between the recently launched Taigo and the Tiguan, has sold 4 490 units in South Africa since its market introduction in 2020.

The refreshed T-Roc range now comes standard with LED headlights and taillights. IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, which are available in the Touareg, Tiguan, Golf, Taigo and Polo, are available as an optional feature as well.

The interior has also been refined with high-quality materials, a re- designed infotainment display as well as the Digital Cockpit as standard.

Styling.

The T-Roc exterior has been sharpened, making it far more striking than it’s predecessor. LED headlights and darkened rear lights are included as standard.

Five new exterior paint colours (which can be combined with a white, black or Indium grey roof) and newly designed 17 and 19- inch alloy wheels provide customers with even more options to customise their car.

Cabin.

Soft touch surfaces abound and lend an air of class to the T-Roc The 8.0-inch infotainment display is designed like a tablet and positioned on the dash panel in line of sight with the instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

The new T-Roc comes standard with the Digital Cockpit instrument cluster in the Design equipment line and the Digital Cockpit Pro in the R-Line equipment line. The multi-function steering wheel, which is also part of the standard package, has a new design that contributes to the vehicle’s intuitive control.

Digitalisation and Connectivity.

Dynamic Light Assist helps to predictively illuminate winding roads and ensure that oncoming traffic is not dazzled even when the main beam headlights are active, the individual LED segments of the high-tech light system provide better light distribution by specific activation and deactivation depending on the driving situation.

In conjunction with the optional 8.0 inch Discover Media system, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ functions can also be integrated wirelessly into the control system via App-Connect Wireless, if desired.

Derivatives.

In South Africa, the new T-Roc range will be offered in two equipment lines; the Design and top-of-the-range R-Line. We drove the latter.

New T-Roc R-Line equipment line

In addition to the standard features in the Design equipment line, the T-Roc R-Line also comes available with a host of standard features like the Sports Comfort Package (Sports suspension, progressive steering, keyless entry, towing protection and high- beam control Light Assist), Nappa leather seats, Driver Assistance System with Lane keeping system and lane change assist, 19-inch Misano alloy wheels, Digital Cockpit Pro, IQ.Drive Package for R-Line (Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with speed limiter and Proactive passenger protection system for Front Assist and side assist) and a Lava Stone dashboard, centre console and front door trim panels inserts.

Engines

The T-Roc R-Line engine is the 2.0-litre TSI engine with 140 kW of power and 320Nm of torque. The 2.0 TSI engine, which is combined with 4MOTION as standard, is coupled with a 7-speed DSG transmission. The top speed is 216 km/h. Fuel consumption is 7.3 l/100km and it takes just 7.2 seconds to reach 100 km/h. This engine is responsive and has loads of power, it is great for town driving, or for an extended road trip as well.

The Volkswagen T-Roc comes standard with a 3 year/120 000km warranty, 5 year/ 90 000km EasyDrive Service Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15 000km.

Summary.

The T-Roc is a great crossover, good for young people, young families, or for wives on a school run. It is well specced and is spacious and comfortable. Both derivatives will suit.