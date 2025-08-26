Driven-Omoda C5 Lux.

I drove the Omoda C5 Lux on test this past week. First impressions are the value you get for your buck, the C5 offers great styling and standard features at a price point that underuts it’s rivals.

Styling.

The C5 is quite a looker, it’s a coupe so has a sleek sloping design that catches the eye. The frameless diamond grille, coupled with LED front headlamps give it a sporty air.

It certainly has bold & quite futureristic styling that sets it apart from other competitors. Some traditionalists might find it a bit much, but personally I was enthralled. Nice sized alloys give it a great look.

Into the Cabin.

The interior has a premium touch, with the twin 10.25 inch screens each giving their respective info. The leatherette upholstery makes for comfy seating and space is a plenty.

For the Winter it has heated front seats which is a boon for the school run with the teenagers. It has a decent sized boot and lots of space for storage etc.

Engine & Performance.

The C5 Lux features the 1.5 Litre engine that is in most Chinese cars and pushes out a handy 115 kw of power, coupled with 230 Nm of Torque. Even in the thinner air of the Highveld it was quite responsive.

It has a claimed fuel economy of 6.9L /100km, but we got around 8.2

Its by no means a performance model, but it has a comfortable ride with a decent suspension. It’s paired with a six -speed CVT gearbox that like all others can shift a bit on the hills, looking for the ideal gear.

It has more than decent Tech, with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility. It also has wireless charging and a voice assistant which sometimes gets lost in translation. An 8-speaker sound system makes a long road fun.

Safety.

The Adas safety suite is comprehensive and features adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind spot monitoring and a 360 deg camera system to ensure that you don’t bump your car.

In addition the si-airbags and the isifix mounts ensure your family’s safety in the case of an accident. This positions it as a strong family option.

Summation.

The Omoda C5 Lux is a family size SUV offering a premium touch vehicle for it’s price. It is Tech forward and delivers a quiet and decent drive.

Price.

R425 900 vat